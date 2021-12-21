6 things in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that make no sense

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has received an overwhelmingly positive response from players worldwide. However, that does not discount the fact that it has several issues.

Despite the valiant efforts of Epic Games, there are some things in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that make no sense. The list below contains six such mechanics.

Six most unusual things in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) XP system

Fortnite changes its XP system every season. Even though keeping the system fresh is a good strategy, it seems like the XP grind gets worse with every new season.

In Chapter 3 Season 1, players have discovered a plethora of XP glitches in Creative mode. The developers patched some bugs with the 19.01 update, but new glitches surfaced within hours of the update's release.

As a result, players are relying more on glitches than quests and other conventional methods to get XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

2) Upgrade benches

Upgrade benches were introduced in Chapter 2 and can be found on the new Artemis map as well. They undoubtedly seem like a good feature, but in hindsight, players realized that the upgrade benches are too expensive.

The amount of Gold Bars required to upgrade weapons is surprisingly higher than directly buying a higher rarity weapon from NPCs.

3) Healing

It's been over four years since its release, and this is the first time that players have been able to win games just by healing in Fortnite. From tents to fishing supplies, there are many items that help in healing, and it is evident that these items are being heavily exploited.

4) Snipers

Snipers are back in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, but in their worst form ever. At the moment, players are avoiding snipers because of their low damage output and buggy workings.

Many content creators and pro players also reported that most of the time, Sniper bullets don't even hit opponents due to glitches.

5) Skill-based matchmaking

Skill-based matchmaking has been a bone of contention for players for ages, and from the looks of it, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has worsened the situation.

Loopers have reported that getting a Victory Royale in the current season is as hard as it gets because of SBMM. The lobbies sometimes contain 50% bots alongside 50% sweaty players.

Moreover, cross play is still a feature in Fortnite and the debate between controller players and Keyboard & mouse players continues.

6) Shotguns

It won't be an overstatement that Shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 makes no sense. There are just two Shotguns (Striker Pump and Auto) in the arsenal that are no match for the overpowered Stinger SMG and the MK Seven Assault Rifle.

The spray-and-pray meta in Chapter 3 Season 1 might seem fun to some players, but it has largely decreased the significance of Shotguns in the game. Epic Games should either buff the Shotguns or simply remove them because players won't prefer them with the current stats anyway.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the things mentioned above, Chapter 3 Season 1 is arguably the best season of Fortnite ever. The game certainly has some issues, but Epic Games should be able to resolve them soon.

Edited by Saman