7 Fortnite mysteries that still remain unsolved (& 2 that were debunked)

Fortnite is full of mystery. WIth every season and live event, the show reveals new information, but also seems to ask more questions and leave plenty unanswered. The lore and storylines that are present in Fortnite have grown exponentially and continue to grow each season. There have been tons of mysteries that have not been solved at this point.

With The End, Fortnite players got several answers, but still have a lot of questions. Here's what we still don't know and a few things we learned about the future of Fortnite.

Mysteries Fortnite players still haven't solved (and a couple they have)

7) Where's the IO?

The IO have been revealed to be the big bad of the entire Fortnite storyline. They were exposed in the battle against the aliens and "defeated" in The End, but they're not gone and are the main enemy. So, where are they?

They're likely to show up this season, but right now they're absent with no reason as to why. They are slowly drilling their way onto the new island, but what's taking so long? What's their plan when they get there?

6) Why does the Chapter 3 map resemble the Chapter 1 map?

The Fortnite map is always a point of mystery for Fortnite players. This remains true now that they've discovered that the Chapter 3 map is almost exactly the same as the Chapter 1 map, with a few reorganizations. Why would that be?

Chapter 3 strongly resembles Chapter 1 (Image via Epic Games)

5) What's happening with the snow?

Players know for certain that the snow is melting and there's a good idea about what's going to happen when it does. However, is it all going away? Many players like having snow on the island.

Some leakers have stated that it's going to be completely gone, while other leakers have said there will be a little bit of the island covered still. Time will tell.

4) How did the Foundation live?

The Foundation told Slone, "I got over it." The real answer? Well, nobody really knows how he survived, especially when Slone said she watched him die.

3) What's the connection to the Cube Queen?

The Cube Queen tried to destroy everything last season but the Seven managed to stop her, sort of. One of the members of the Seven was leaked and appears to have a few similarities to the Cube Queen. Why? No one knows yet.

2) Who's Geno?

Geno remains a mystery, though he's quickly becoming more and more important to the storyline.

1) What happens if the Seven wins?

The Seven have stated their plan is to defeat the IO and end the loop and free the loopers (Fortnite players). If that happens, that would effectively be the end of Fortnite, but there's no way they would end the game now, right?

Solved Mysteries

2) What happens when the snow melts?

The snow has since been revealed to be melting slowly. It's going to reveal a POI (leaks suggest it will be the return of Tilted Towers), which will reveal a new monster on the island - Butter Cake (the dinosaur).

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



It looks like the upcoming dinosaur creatures are hibernating. There are areas around the map where mounds of snow spawn with snoring sounds coming from them. I'm guessing they will be added to the game once the snow melts #Fortnite Dinosaur Hibernation 🦖❄️It looks like the upcoming dinosaur creatures are hibernating. There are areas around the map where mounds of snow spawn with snoring sounds coming from them. I'm guessing they will be added to the game once the snow melts #Fortnite Dinosaur Hibernation 🦖❄️It looks like the upcoming dinosaur creatures are hibernating. There are areas around the map where mounds of snow spawn with snoring sounds coming from them. I'm guessing they will be added to the game once the snow melts https://t.co/ttVnH6BaFZ

1) Who's the Foundation?

There were several questions leading up to The End live event. One of the biggest was: Who is the Foundation? That was revealed to be none other than Dwayne Johnson, who voiced and was the face underneath the Foundation's mask. It was a great reveal and something that Fortnite players were wondering about for a while.

