8 animes that will break Fortnite if they're added

Anime will eventually play a huge role in Fortnite&#039;s Metaverse (Image via Toei and MAPPA)
Matthew Wilkins
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 25, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Ever since the success of the Naruto collaboration in Fortnite Season 8, anime has become a hot topic of discussion for the player base worldwide. Otakus and fans within the community are early waiting for the next big anime collab.

The only question left unanswered is, "Which anime is going to be the next big thing in-game?" Even though no data is available, based on hype, a few speculations can be drawn.

These anime collaborations would break Fortnite and players' virtual wallet

7) One Piece

Whitebeard from One Piece 🏴‍☠️☠️ @FNCreate @Flak #FortniteCreative #フォートナイトクリエイティブ #FortniteSeason8 #Fortnite #ONEPIECE https://t.co/D1bKrnH5Um

One Piece has been around since time immemorial. The anime has become one with pop-culture and has a fan following worldwide. With over 1,000 episodes till date, it's showing no signs of slowing down. A crossover with Fortnite would only further fuel the hype factor.

6) Attack on Titan

if fortnite adds Attack on Titan skins, im exclusively playin it. i don't care

Attack on Titan has been running successfully for the latter half of the last decade. With the second part of the final season due in January 2022, a collaboration may be in the works. Given that giant monsters were added in for Fortnitemares, having Titans in-game shouldn't be a problem.

5) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

@FortniteGame Demon Slayer Collab Please. I will buy everything please

After the hype surrounding the Charlotte skin, having the original Demon Slayer skin in-game will be ground breaking. Given the anime's popularity, numerous items could be added as Battle Pass exclusives.

4) Dragon Ball

@FortniteGame any chance for a dragonball Z collaboration? https://t.co/NSuFKzCmBw

The only thing more in demand than Naruto in Fortnite is Dragon Ball. The franchise has spanned a few decades and is still going strong. Having skins such as Goku and Vegeta from the anime in-game would be a dream come true for many.

3) Boruto

We need Boruto in Fortnite https://t.co/qRxnc7X63W

Although Boruto is not as popular as Naruto, the anime manages to hold its own. It has a cult following around the world and Boruto Uzumaki was even featured as a character in Jump Force. Having him as an NPC in Fortnite would be really cool.

2) One Punch Man

@qCandywing Fortnite X One Punch Man👊 https://t.co/C3PihqbnuY

Saitama has become synonymous with superhuman strength and overdramatic fist-fights. Having him as a skin in-game would be game-breaking. Given his popularity, Looper would be willing to spend a lot of V-Bucks to buy his bundle.

1) Full Metal Alchemist

@PinesNoHoes full metal x fortnite⁉️ https://t.co/Jy6GFQ1Cbg

The Elric Brothers and alchemy are inseparable. Together they form the base for one of the best anime to have existed. Having this dynamic duo as skins in Fortnite would be a sight to behold for many.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
