8 cool-looking Fortnite Pickaxes that are also rare

Epic Games has introduced hundreds of Pickaxes in Fortnite so far. Some of these are extremely popular, and almost every player has them. However, there are some highly unique Pickaxes that are rare.

Besides the character outfits, Pickaxes are the most visible cosmetics. Naturally, players want to carry some of the coolest Pickaxes available in their lockers. However, players may want to stand out in the lobby by equipping some of the rarest Pickaxes in the game.

Players who have the following Pickaxes are the lucky owners of some of the rarest and cool-looking cosmetics in the game:

Rarest cool looking Pickaxes in Fortnite

8) Pair-Peroni

Back in Chapter 1 Season 10, Epic Games released the Pizza Set in the Item Shop, including the Pair-Peroni Pickaxe. This Uncommon harvesting tool was available for 500 V-Bucks in the shop and was last seen 951 days ago.

The Pair-Peroni harvesting tool is made up of two pizza cutters that players can use to gather materials in the game. The rarity of this Pickaxe and its cool appearance indeed come with bragging rights.

7) Chained Cleaver

Rare Chained Cleaver Pickaxe in Fortnite (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

It has been 957 days since the Chained Cleaver Pickaxe last showed up in the Item Shop. This rare Pickaxe costs 800 V-Bucks and looks extremely cool.

The color scheme of the harvesting tool, combined with the gold chain on its handle, makes it a must-have accessory for any game of Fortnite.

6) Relax Axe

Carrying around a coconut tree as a harvesting tool will certainly look cool. Unfortunately, the Pickaxe was last seen in the shop 1058 days ago, and only a rare few players own it.

The Relax Axe pickaxe in Fortnite is also rare and cost 800 V-Bucks when it was released.

5) Widow's Bite

Black Widow set including the Widow's Bite Pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

The Black Widow set from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8 contains some of the rarest cosmetics in the game. This also includes the Widow's Bite Pickaxe, which looks like an electric staff used by Natasha Romanoff in the Avengers movies.

Not only is this Pickaxe cool and rare, but it is also from the Marvel set, making it a collector's item.

4) Bottom Feeder

The costliest Pickaxe on this list, Bottom Feeder, was last seen in the Item Shop 1128 days ago. Although it has made several appearances since its release in the first season, it never showed up in the Item Shop after March 31, 2019.

The Epic Pickaxe cost 1,500 V-Bucks and was a novelty only some could afford. It is a rusted anchor and chain, which gives the Pickaxe a unique look.

3) Angular Axe

Rare and cool looking Angular Axe in Fortnite (Image via Gnejs Gaming/YouTube)

Last seen 1155 days ago, the Angular Axe is one of the rarest harvesting tools in the game. It was released in Chapter 1 Season 6 and has only been in the shop once.

The sleek-looking axe has a very minimalist design, making it very desirable. It is an Uncommon harvesting tool and cost only 500 V-Bucks when it was in the shop.

2) Empire Axe

Keizer @KeizerTwitch Meet my new Axe! The “Empire Axe” is all a Keizer (Dutch for Emperor) needs. Added in my collection in #Fortnite #Fortnite BattleRoyale Meet my new Axe! The “Empire Axe” is all a Keizer (Dutch for Emperor) needs. Added in my collection in #Fortnite! #FortniteBattleRoyale https://t.co/EkpXcDeO0X

The coolest and rarest Pickaxe in Fortnite that could be purchased from the Item Shop has to be the Empire Axe. It was last seen in the shop 1159 days ago and features a metallic gladiator with wings.

Getting a Victory Royale using this Pickaxe in Chapter 3 Season 2 is one of the biggest brags in the game.

1) Axe of Champions

One of the rewards for winning an FNCS is the Axe of Champions. It is unarguably the rarest Pickaxe in Fortnite and certainly comes with bragging rights. Players will automatically fear anyone who carries this axe as it is the mark of some of the best players in the world.

It might be hard for players to get any one of these Pickaxes anymore. However, those who have them can flaunt their cool and rare cosmetics in every game they play.

