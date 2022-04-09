8 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map changes you never knew about

Fortnite hasn't introduced a lot of map changes in Chapter 3 Season 2. It is clear that the developers focused more on weapons, features, and the war theme.

However, map changes in Epic Games' Battle Royale game are not just restricted to the release of new POIs. The developers love adding Easter Eggs related to the storyline, which the majority of players are unable to discover.

Here are eight such map changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 that loopers might have missed.

Secret map changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Klombo

Even though Klombo is nowhere to be seen on the current map, there are several Klombo-sized snow mounds. There's a secret challenge associated with these mounds, and when loopers discover all three, they get 10,000 XP.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



By going to all three locations you'll get 10,000 XP for free!



Image with spot locations via By going to this location on the map you can complete the secret Klombo challenge added this update!By going to all three locations you'll get 10,000 XP for free!Image with spot locations via @FN_Assist By going to this location on the map you can complete the secret Klombo challenge added this update!By going to all three locations you'll get 10,000 XP for free!Image with spot locations via @FN_Assist! https://t.co/Q8srRV8Xtb

The existence of these snow mounds also confirms that Klombo isn't extinct, and will soon return.

2) Daily Bugle

Owing to the Spider-Man crossover, the Daily Bugle was one of the most visited POIs in Chapter 3 Season 1. This might not be the case in Chapter 3 Season 2, but players should definitely land in the Daily Bugle if they support The Seven in the war.

The Daily Bugle has turned into a battleground in which players must defeat IO's armies and help The Seven in reclaiming the area. The POI has barriers, rifts, and tanks as well.

3) IO Towers destroyed

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Image VIA The IO Tower by logjam has been destroyed!Image VIA @gameshed_ The IO Tower by logjam has been destroyed!Image VIA @gameshed_ https://t.co/pJ3ar6HlqD

It is evident that The Seven is trying its best to win the war. An IO tower located near Logjam Lumberyard has been destroyed, and Dr. Slone can no longer use it to patrol the area.

Players can also spot smoke coming out of the destroyed tower.

4) Rock family

The famous Rock family from Fortnite Chapter 1 has returned with the Stone Dog. Luckily, all members are safe, and a new chapter has begun in their lives.

Not a lot has happened with the Rock family in Chapter 3 Season 2 so far. The Rock Mother and Rock Son are hugging each other in happiness, whereas the dad is trying to pull the Stone Dog off the ground. However, it is safe to assume that the ongoing war will impact the family members.

New players can learn more about the Rock family here.

5) Rust9k's infamous car ride

Every season, Fortnite adds some elements to the map to remember players who were eliminated in the most unusual manner. In Chapter 3 Season 2, the first player to get an Easter Egg gravestone comprises Rust9k. Apparently, Rusk9k and his teammate rode their car through a Rift and ended up six feet under the map.

The location where Rust9k and his teammate glitched and went under the map now contains a gravestone with a car and a vase.

6) Jwgraz's Easter Egg

Another Easter Egg related to unusual eliminations belongs to Jwgraz and his teammates, who used a tire glitch to launch themselves in the air. Even though they were able to successfully fly for a few seconds, the landing was terrible.

Jwgraz took a ton of fall damage and was eliminated after traveling thousands of meters within seconds.

7) Bear in a chair

Surprisingly, a bear in a chair is hidden inside a bush, which is located around a gas station near Tilted Towers. Interestingly, the exact same bear and chair were present on the Fortnite Chapter 2 map, too.

In Chapter 2, the chair started shrinking with every update, and #tinychair also became a prominent hashtag among players.

8) NPCs

NPCs are an important part of the standard Battle Royale gameplay in Fortnite. Due to the ongoing war, certain food supplying NPCs have shifted places. These include:

Guaco

Tomato Head

Peely

Mancake

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable

#Fortnite • It appears all Food industry owners have all taken to the side of the Resistance. Guaco has also moved out of his restaurant in fear of the IO and is communicating with The Seven in secret. • It appears all Food industry owners have all taken to the side of the Resistance. Guaco has also moved out of his restaurant in fear of the IO and is communicating with The Seven in secret.#Fortnite

Even though NPCs are now found in different POIs, their rooms are still loaded with details related to their lifestyle and personality. Loopers who like details and the lore should certainly visit these NPCs and witness how they've relocated in the war.

Players can look forward to more such map changes as Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 continues. Leaks have also suggested that a new IO Tower POI is in the works.

