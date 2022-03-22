8 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 myths, busted

There are a lot of theories about what Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might look like. Everyone had their idea of what would be in the game and what might be vaulted. Since the season officially arrived, many of these theories have proven true, while others have not.

Anyone who had a theory about a lack of building was suitable. Anyone who theorized that it would be a war storyline was right. Anyone who hoped for a Star Wars season was wrong. Here are a few more myths that have been busted since the season's debut.

Note: These myths have been tested by Lachlan, a popular Fortnite pro and content creator.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 myths that have been proven wrong

8) Damage teammates with repair torch

Just before the one-minute mark in the video, Lachlan discovered that the repair torch does a fair amount of damage to enemies (eight per second). Players wondering if that applies to teammates will be pleased to learn that it doesn't.

7) The Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle can see through anything

DubzyJD @DubzyJD



Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle (Adjusted - semi-auto, fires faster, reduced damage, increased recoil) Unvaulted Items for #Fortnite Season 2 [THREAD]Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle (Adjusted - semi-auto, fires faster, reduced damage, increased recoil) Unvaulted Items for #Fortnite Season 2 [THREAD]Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle (Adjusted - semi-auto, fires faster, reduced damage, increased recoil) https://t.co/vFG4dRUe5M

The return of the buffed Thermal Scoped AR has been met with tons of praise. It's a great gun, and many players wonder if it can see through anything. Beginning at the 1:12 mark, Lachlan tested to see if it sees through bushes of both sizes. The big bush hides players from view, and the small one hides whatever it covers.

6) Guaranteed llama spawn

DOFN Fortnite News @DOFNx2 Lt. John Llama & the guaranteed Llama no longer spawns at the Llama Homestead landmark. Lt. John Llama & the guaranteed Llama no longer spawns at the Llama Homestead landmark. https://t.co/gnR4a5qLi6

In Season 1, there was a guaranteed loot llama at Lt. John Llama's spawn location. Neither of them is there anymore, as Lachlan discovered at the 1:50 mark in the video. There are still llamas, but they all spawn randomly.

5) Tanks have no weak spots

Fortnite tanks have been a vast and controversial addition to the game. They're a bit overpowered, and many don't see them as having any weaknesses. However, if players shoot at the back of the tank, they can hit two weak spots. It deals the same amount of damage, but it makes them unable to move and unable to shoot the guns temporarily (2:50 mark).

4) Healing tactical overshield

Tactical overshield (Image via Epic Games)

Tactical overshield is another controversial addition amid a no-build week. It automatically refills slowly, but can it be restored with heals? No, it can't (4:35). When health and normal shields are full, nothing can be consumed or used to increase the tactical overshield.

3) Tanks can be modded

Vehicle mods have been a massive addition to this season and have made cars better. Off-road tires remained in the game, and Cow Catchers were added to make cars more offensive. Can they be placed on tanks, though? Unfortunately, no, since that would be overpowered (4:45 mark).

2) Fall damage from Siege Cannon

Plutoe's Gaming @Plutoe35 Need to get somewhere fast but the path’s too perilous on foot? Get in the seat of a Siege Cannon and launch yourself far forward. Mid-air, you'll be given the option to deploy your Glider, but you won't take fall damage if you don't deploy it. #Fortnite Need to get somewhere fast but the path’s too perilous on foot? Get in the seat of a Siege Cannon and launch yourself far forward. Mid-air, you'll be given the option to deploy your Glider, but you won't take fall damage if you don't deploy it. #Fortnite https://t.co/E4yJYc4dtH

Fortnite players do have the option to pull their glider after launching in a Siege Cannon, but they can also continue straight into the ground. In theory, this could cause fall damage, but fortunately, it does not (5:00). Fortnite gamers can barrel right into anything without fear of damage.

1) Loot Llama gives materials

Loot llama (Image via Epic Games)

Loot Llamas are a fantastic source of materials, and since they're still in the game, players wonder if they will drop materials since there is no building. They don't, and they don't drop chili chug splashes, either (7:20).

Edited by Yasho Amonkar