8 Fortnite skins that were overpriced (& 2 that were underpriced)

Even though Fortnite is a free-to-play title, players are expected to purchase skins with actual money. They can buy in-game currency called V-Bucks and spend them in the Item Shop.

Fortnite cosmetics are divided based on their rarity, which is also one of the primary factors in deciding their price. Bland skins that are Uncommon or Rare are naturally cheaper than Legendary reactive outfits with additional features.

On that note, here are eight overpriced skins and two that could have been sold for a higher price.

Eight skins in Fortnite that were too costly

1) Double Helix

Many players might argue that Double Helix was an additional reward with the limited edition Nintendo Switch. However, buying the console was the only way to unlock the skin, implying that it cost about $300.

Epic Games could have added a separate in-game bundle for Double Helix, but it was exclusive to the console owners. As a result, it is also one of the rarest items ever.

2) Reflex

Like Double Helix, Reflex was a part of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX Fortnite bundle that cost $255. The bundle contained several items that are still considered rare.

However, the only way to get them was to buy the bundle. Reflex is undoubtedly a great outfit, but that certainly doesn't justify its price tag.

3) Frostbite

Frostbite was introduced to Fortnite in 2018, and players could not see themselves paying $30 for the bundle. It contained some V-Bucks, Glider, Back-Bling, and Pickaxe.

The bundle could have been a massive hit if it arrived at a lesser price. To this day, Frostbite is called overpriced.

4) Galaxy

It is unlikely that anyone bought the Samsung Tab S4 or Note 9 to unlock a Fortnite skin. The Galaxy skin was a reward for loopers who purchased these devices, and it is arguably the rarest skin ever.

Galaxy wasn't worth more than 2000 V-Bucks despite its unique look, let alone buying a phone that costs around $650.

5) Moisty Merman

It is no surprise that the in-game Item Shop in Fortnite also has certain overpriced skins. Low spenders rarely buy V-Bucks and spend them carefully.

Moisty Merman is one of the, if not the most terrible skins in history. It costs 2000 V-Bucks and looks like an unknown creature that belongs to a marsh. The skin's facial expressions are equally terrifying, thanks to the four randomly-placed eyes and the tongue hanging from the side of the mouth.

6) Leviathan

It is still a mystery why Fortnite created a skin where a fishbowl is placed right over an astronaut suit. The Leviathan outfit made no sense and wasn't famous for its design.

It gained recognition as a troll skin, and only a handful of players were brave enough to spend 2000 V-Bucks on it.

7) Flytrap

It is hard to match cosmetics with the Flytrap skin, and loopers will regret spending 2000 V-Bucks on it. It might have a sleek design, but the colour scheme and the pointy red mohawk make things worse.

Flytrap doesn't have any reactive features that can justify its price. Also, the character looks too unusual to be holding guns and shooting them.

8) Grimbles

Grimbles is a skin that loopers might not accept even if given as a free reward. However, it costs 1200 V-Bucks which is unacceptable for obvious reasons.

Grimbles is a Christmas-themed skin that is based on garden gnomes. The smiling gnome face looks creepy instead of pleasing. The outfit has several unnecessary details, but it still made this list.

Two Fortnite skins that were aggresively priced

1) Aura

Aura is not underpriced if players compare its design to other Rare outfits in Fortnite. However, it is one of the most popular skins in the game, thanks to pros and sweats who pridefully donned it.

Wearing Aura became a status symbol in Epic Games' BR game, and loopers had to spend just 800 V-Bucks for it.

2) Envoy

Envoy is another beautiful yet straightforward skin that is worth every penny. For 800 V-Bucks, players can get an intelligent agent that looks brilliant with many back blings and weapon wraps.

The green hair over the black stealth suit adds character to the skin, and it is unlikely loopers will regret buying it.

Readers must note that skin preferences are subjective, and none of the skins mentioned above is necessarily 'good' or 'bad'. The game is all about wearing the cosmetics that players love the most.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar