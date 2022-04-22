8 Fortnite skins with terribly lazy designs

Fortnite is popular for releasing the best cosmetics, but there has been many skins with lazy designs. Loopers expect the developers to come up with unique and reactive skins all the time, but naturally, this isn't as feasible as it sounds.

Low spenders cannot purchase every Legendary skin that arrives in the Item Shop. Epic Games releases Uncommon or Rare skins that usually have repetitive character models and outfits for such players.

Eight Fortnite skins with the worst design

1) Recon Expert

Recon Expert might be one of the most sought-after cosmetics in Fortnite, but there's no denying that it is as generic as it gets. The only reason Epic Games didn't bring the skin to back the Item Shop was its poor design owing to which players never bought it.

The character in Recon Expert wears an outfit quite similar to the default skin and it is impossible to justify the 1,200 V-Bucks price tag.

2) Scout

Scout is another outright lazy skin. Epic Games made minimal changes to the default skin and released it as Scout.

However, it is worth noting that Scout is one of the oldest skins in Fortnite. Back then, the community and the developers were miles behind concepts such as reactive cosmetics, progressive skins, and animated outfits.

So, despite having a lazy design, Scout has a massive fanbase.

3) Dominator

The Dominator skin has failed to generate revenue for Epic Games even though it has frequently arrived in the Item Shop. The reason is simple- it's designed.

There is no incentive for a player to spend 800 V-Bucks on a skin that doesn't offer anything unique. This explains why the Dominator hasn't been up for grabs since 2019 and it is safe to assume that no one has ever complained about it.

4) Radiant Striker

Radiant Striker is supposed to be a soccer-themed skin, which it failed at. It is hard for players to connect the Radiant Striker's red-purple theme and soccer.

Radiant Striker can be purchased from the Item Shop with 1,200 V-Bucks. There are a ton of better skins that players can get for the same price.

Radient Striker became valuable due to its rarity, but it is important to consider that the skin received a negative response at launch due to the terrible design.

5) Gingerbread Raider

The OG Renegade Raider could have been a part of this list because, honestly speaking, the skin is only popular because of its rarity. As the name suggests, Gingerbread Raider is a reskin of the OG skin.

It is evident that Gingerbread wasn't released to surprise Loopers with creativity but to give new players a chance to get close to owning the Renegade Raider. The skin was bought by many, but only because of its association with the Renegade Raider.

In terms of design, Gingerbread Raider is just one of the 'Ginger' themed skins in the game.

6) Tower Recon Specialist

Epic Games didn't focus a lot on cosmetics unless Loopers started spending their V-Bucks on them. During Season One, it was common to see restyles of the default skins and Tower Recon Specialist is one such skin.

It is difficult to differentiate between a Tower Recon Specialist and a default Fortnite skin. Hence, spending 800 V-Bucks on it is a waste of money.

7) Sea Wolf

What could've been Fortnite's unique representation of a pirate turned out to be Sea Wolf, and the community still despises this skin for obvious reasons. It was the worst pirate skin in a Pirate-themed season, and it's no wonder players avoided spending 1200 V-Bucks on it.

Sea Wolf is not a bad skin, but it is apparent that the developers didn't put any effort into making it. Agent Jonesy wears the most cliché pirate accessories like an eye patch and some tattoos.

8) Riley

Riley isn't a bad cosmetic, but it is one of the most obvious reskins in Fortnite history. Riley's helmet and headphones are entirely copied from the Waypoint outfit and the jacket is based on Shade.

The only 'authentic' thing Fortnite did with Riley changed the color of her jacket. For all these reasons, this skin deserves a spot on this list.

The skins mentioned above should not message that Epic Games is a lazy skin developer. Out of thousands of amazing skins and cosmetics, this list only points out a handful that weren't up to the mark.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen