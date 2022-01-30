8 OG locations that should return to Fortnite after Tilted Towers

With the return of Tilted Towers, Fortnite players are looking forward to more POIs from Chapter 1. Even though the current map is outstanding, the OG map from Chapter 1 is still considered the best in history.

Players haven't played on the original map for a long time, and Epic Games certainly won't mind bringing back some locations that were fan-favorites back in the day.

With that being said, here are eight OG locations that should return to Fortnite in Chapter 3.

Note: The article is based on the views of the writer.

OG Fortnite POIs that should arrive in Chapter 3

1) Haunted Hills

Haunted Hills was not the best location for squads, but it was always an excellent choice for solos and duos. Players could be safe from early gunfights and have decent loot before the first storm.

The only downside is that Haunted Hills was located in the top left corner of the map. Loopers will love to land here if placed in a better position on the Chapter 3 map.

2) Dusty Depot

Dusty Depot had a fate similar to Coral Castle in Chapter 1. It witnessed destruction on several occasions but somehow survived to serve as a POI for the players.

Dusty Depot offered a lot of loot, and every member in a squad could collect enough weapons and healings. Reintroducing this POI in Chapter 3 can undoubtedly steal some attention from Tilted Towers.

3) Lonely Lodge

Ironically, Lonely Lodge was never too lonely. Players who wanted good loot and sufficient materials to progress always preferred landing here.

Having said that, Lonely Lodge was far away from the center of the map, owing to which it remained underrated in Chapter 1. It is safe to assume that loopers won't make the same mistake if this POI comes back in Chapter 3.

4) Tomato Town

From great strategic positioning to loot, Tomato Town had everything players wanted from a POI in Fortnite. It was soon changed into Tomato Temple, and this vintage makeover was heavily appreciated.

Tomato Town might not be as famous as Tilted Towers. However, not adding it to a list of the best locations from Chapter 1 will be unfair for obvious reasons.

5) Pressure Plant

The Pressure Plant POI was formerly known as The Volcano, and it has played an essential role in the Chapter 1 storyline. The Mecha was built in this region, leading to the nerve-wracking fight between The Cattus and Doggus.

The Pressure Plant also offered 16 loot chests, and no wonder it was a crowded location in the good old days.

6) Loot Lake

Before the advent of Tilted Towers, Loot Lake was one of the most defining Fortnite POIs. As the name suggests, the location had an abundance of loot with 40 chests.

Many live events related to the Zero Point storyline took place in Loot Lake, which naturally helped popularize it. Considering that anything's possible in Fortnite lore, Loot Lake's return won't be a surprise.

7) Fatal Fields

Fatal Fields lived up to its name and is easily one of the best agriculture-based POIs in Fortnite. It always welcomed many players who could either engage in early fights or hide between the crops until the dust settled.

Players expect Epic Games to add more biomes to the map, and these farms from Chapter 1 can certainly satisfy such demands.

8) The Block

Epic Games has made it clear that it wants to make Fortnite as community-driven as possible. The unprecedented rise of the Creative mode also strengthens this statement.

Hence, The Block POI that featured locations and games created by players should return in Chapter 3. It is not only an excellent incentive for creators to improve the quality of their maps but would also attract more and more players to get into map creation.

It is unlikely that all the POIs mentioned above will return to Fortnite in Chapter 3, but the return of even a few names from this list will be enough to excite the community.

