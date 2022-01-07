8 overhyped Fortnite skins that nobody remembers anymore 

There are many Fortnite skins that have become popular regardless of their basic and unattractive designs. While some were heavily used by sweaty players, others were considered rare because they hadn't arrived in the Item Shop for years.

Having said that, the preferences of Fortnite players change constantly. As a result, not a lot of skins can maintain their hype for more than a year or two unless they're Midas, of course!

Here are eight Fortnite skins that have witnessed a massive downfall in their popularity lately.

Eight most overrated skins in Fortnite history

1) Renegade Raider

Many players assume OG skins to be inherently good. However, this is not the case at all.

Renegade Raider is an average looking cosmetic and has become popular only because of its rarity. Now that many styles for Renegade Raider have been released, it has lost its rarity status and is no longer one of the most sought after skins in Fortnite.

2) Siren

Back in the day, Siren was the go-to skin for sweaty players. Even pro players like Benjyfishy used to don her.

However, Fortnite has now released a ton of outfits that offer a lot more than Siren for a lesser price. Accordingly, the skin can rarely be seen in games currently.

3) Dynamo

Dynamo is another skin that was overused by sweats. The outfit used to be distinctive when it launched, but it can no longer compete with the likes of Charlotte and Ronin.

Players who owned the Dynamo skin were considered intimidating in 2018-19, but they aren't taken seriously now.

4) Mogul Master

Mogul Master recently returned to the Fortnite Item Shop and it was evident that players weren't interested in buying it. Even though the skin has multiple styles, it's primary design seems lazy and common.

Also, players have to buy each edit style for the Mogul Master skin separately. By buying all the styles, sweats can show off their wealth in Fortnite, but such practices are clearly irrelevant now.

5) Assault Trooper

Just like the Renegade Raider, the Assault Trooper skin in Fortnite is popular for its rarity. Many players wished to own this skin in Chapter 2, but the OG skins are finally losing their popularity in Chapter 3.

The community is now more driven towards unique, goofy, and value-for-money cosmetics owing to which plain and basic skins from Chapter 1 are no longer famous.

6) Superhero skins

The Superhero skins deserve all the appreciation for their customization features, but it is also noteworthy that many players buy them just to create all-black models.

Instead of using these features to create outstanding outfits, a majority of players tend to exploit the Superhero skins. This approach is what makes the skins overused as well as overrated.

7) Crystal skin

From the looks of it, the Fortnite community has finally gotten over the Crystal skin. In 2019-20, sweats bought it to replicate Bugha, who used Crystal in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

With the arrival of 2022 and Chapter 3, it is safe to assume that Crystal is not as popular as it once was. The skin itself was never great, and was sweaty only because of Bugha.

8) Aura

This might be a hot take, but Aura is an extremely overused outfit in Fortnite. The skin is undoubtedly neat and attractive, but players started using it so much that it lost its essence.

After years of being the favorite tryhard skin in Fortnite, Aura has been forgotten by the community. Her recently released styles named Winter Hunter and Fresh Aura are more prevalent among loopers because they look more pleasing.

Readers should note that none of the aforementioned Fortnite skins are bad. They deserved to be popular, but were overused by the community which eventually led to their doom as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul