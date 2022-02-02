8 pay-to-win Fortnite skins, ranked from most advantageous to least

Fortnite players have been involved in everything from weapons to environmental entities to skins available in-game to gain an advantage over opponents. It has allowed loopers to use extraordinary cosmetics influenced by different universes.

Loopers, especially in competitive matches, use these extraordinary skins to their advantage. The loopers make the skin very hard to track or detect in an open or compact field. Due to this, an open debate about pay-to-win skins has been around ever since.

Here are 8 Fortnite skins that loopers use and claim are pay-to-win.

8 pay-to-win Fortnite skins that every looper uses

1) Joltara

Joltara is considered one of the top most advantageous or broken skins of all time due to its different varieties of customizable options. The new meta started with the skin being either fully black or white in order for the opponent to have difficulty spotting and tracking in-game shadows. It also contains a relatively low number of hitboxes that give the looper an upper hand.

2) Toy Trooper

The 800 V-Bucks skin is a lot more advantageous than its value. One of the major assets it provides is its ability to blend in with the surrounding area. The majority of the island is encompassed with green ground and grass. This skin uses the environment to merge near trees, bushes, etc. Several players have tried this, and most of them have had success with this advantage.

3) Silver Surfer

Marvel's Silver Surfer slid into Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 4. This skin suddenly popped out as an advantageous skin in competitive matches. Due to its translucent reflective design and slim body type, the skin was difficult to track with ADS and confused the loopers as to where to shoot.

4) Groot

Marvel's Groot was unexpectedly an excellent "disguise in plain sight" outfit for the community. Due to its body design of a tree, loopers are able to stick up to plain or jungle trees and go unnoticed by any opponent that crosses them most of the time. During combat, it's very difficult to locate each separate body component for players to target and shoot at.

5) Elite Agent

Elite Agents carry essential "pay-to-win" properties and help loopers hide in areas with less light or are compact. Loopers started the trend of using this skin to hide in plain sight inside cars. They camp in the backseat or passenger seats and do not move until they get the opportunity to get out and fire their shot.

6) Bush Ranger

Bush Ranger is purely known for its unique style as a Bush. People use this skin to get lesser hitboxes and also have an environmental advantage. This skin also uses the art of disguise near trees and bushes available on the flipped island.

7) Siren

One of the sweatiest skins in collab with Benjyfishy was the Siren. It featured different selectable styles, including a Noir style for loopers. Due to its black and white view, it's harder for loopers to track the skin, as it does not go well with the environmental color gradient that loopers are used to.

8) Default skins

The default skins are majorly underrated in Fortnite. The main asset the skin provides is that it tricks the opponent into thinking an actual user is a bot. Players pretend to be bots in the game in front of players so that their opponents have their guard down around them. This gives them the opportunity to surprise an attack at them and get their elimination.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

