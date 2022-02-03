8 rarest Fortnite gliders, ranked on design and usability

Gliders are some of the most underrated cosmetics in Fortnite, but fans enjoy several rare ones.

Without gliders, players would go splat on the ground of the island. These cosmetic items help players make their way to the precious loot that will lead them to a Victory Royale.

There are many types of gliders players can collect. There are umbrellas, parachutes, rideable animals, surfboards, and just about anything else you can think of. The rarest stand out above all others.

Rarest Fortnite gliders ranked by design and usability

8) Raptor

The Raptor Glider in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Raptor glider is the rarest in Fortnite, but it is the most boring out of the top eight. It cost a lowly 500 V-Bucks when released, though it hasn't been seen in the Item Shop for over 1200 days. The camo design doesn't compare to the rest on the list.

7) Solid Strider

The Solid Strider glider (Image via Epic Games)

Solid Strider comes in as the eighth rarest glider. It was last seen 1100 days ago as of writing this. Much like the Raptor, its design isn't great and many players avoided using it. Also worth 500 V-Bucks, this Item Shop glider might be rare, but it isn't pretty to look at.

6) Rhinestone Rider

The Rhinestone Rider glider (Image via Epic Games)

If you are looking for a glider made of denim with rhinestones like the back pocket of some jeans, Rhinestone Rider is for you. It is currently the fourth rarest glider in Fortnite. It was last available for 500 V-Bucks 1112 days ago. While its design is hideous, the denim esthetic is one some players enjoy.

5) Mainframe

The Mainframe glider (Image via Epic Games)

The mainframe is pretty cool. It was released on April 13, 2018, for 500 V-Bucks, but hasn't been in the Item Shop since January 5, 2019. That's 1125 days ago. It looks like it would fit Iron Man. Since Iron Man has his Mark 90 Flight Pack, this wouldn't see much use in that aspect.

4) Fossil Flyer

The Fossil Flyer glider in the Fortnite item shop (Image via Epic Games)

Fossil Flyer is yet another rare Fortnite glider for just 500 V-Bucks. It hasn't been since for 1096 days. As part of the Dino Guard set, the Fossil Flyer has a dinosaur design with a few claw marks scratched into it. The various dino-themed costumes would look awesome with this.

3) Fighter Kite

The Fighter Kite glider (Image via Epic Games)

Continuing the trend is the Fighter Kite glider. For 500 V-Bucks, Fortnite players were last able to purchase this 1214 days ago. That makes it the second rarest glider in the game. The overall design is simple yet so effective. It can be used with a number of skins.

2) Zephyr

The Zephyr glider in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Zephyr is one of the prettiest gliders in the battle royale. This was an 800 V-Buck glider not seen since January 3, 2019, 1107 days ago. It has a graffiti style with others pointing forward on its sides. The yellow, orange, green, and red mix makes it stand out in the skies above the island.

1) Jolly Roger

A player gliding in with the Jolly Roger glider (Image via Epic Games)

The Jolly Roger was last available for 500 V-Bucks 1071 days ago. Currently, it is the seventh rarest glider in Fortnite.

There's nothing flashy about this one. It has a simple skull and crossbones design that pirates made famous. The Jolly Roger glider would strike fear into any other player that may be gliding in next to it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

