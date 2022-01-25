8 rarest sweaty skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite players love boasting about their rare sweaty outfits during matches. This is because outfits are the only way to judge someone's experience or skill at first glance.

Some skins, like Aura and Haven, become sweaty because they are easy to get. New loopers never expect the owners of these skins to be good, but surprising them is what the sweats like to do.

On the other hand, certain skins are sweaty because they are actually rare, and their owners demand appreciation for it.

Rarest sweaty skins in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Omega

Battle Pass skins from Chapter 1 will always be the rarest and sweatiest outfits in Fortnite because they will never return to the Item Shop.

A BP costume from an OG season proves that the skin's owner has been playing the game for many years and is skilled enough.

Parallax | Fortnite Intel @ParallaxLeaks



For me, it would be Omega.

#Fortnite What’s one thing you wish could return in the item shop? (Can be battle pass times too)For me, it would be Omega. What’s one thing you wish could return in the item shop? (Can be battle pass times too)For me, it would be Omega.#Fortnite https://t.co/reUoZKyKSK

Omega was available in Chapter 1 Season 4, and back in the day, users were amazed to discover the customization features it offered. For all these reasons, the skin turned sweaty and rare at the same time.

2) Black Knight

Black Knight might not be the most visually appealing skin, but unlocking it was as hard as it gets in Chapter 1 Season 2.

The only way to conveniently unlock this skin was through V-Bucks, but spending money wasn't a popular strategy among users back then.

Hence, Black Knight leads the list of rare sweaty skins to this date.

3) Special Forces

Special Forces is a skin from Chapter 1 Season 1 that gamers naturally ignored. It wasn't unique and didn't seem to be anyone's preference.

However, after four long years, it has surprisingly become the go-to skin for sweaty veterans. It proves that they've been around for a long time and have all the experience to outclass their opponents.

Special Forces hasn't been in the Item Shop for over a thousand days, and it is unlikely that this narrative will change in Chapter 3.

4) The Reaper

Many players might love their Keanu Reeves skin in Fortnite, but only OGs can claim to have The Reaper. It wasn't introduced as a crossover skin, but a Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass tier 100 skin closely resembling John Wick.

In the absence of XP glitches, it is safe to assume that only sweaty users could unlock The Reaper, and they rightfully flex it now.

5) Galaxy

Sea Pickle @seapicklereal Fun fact I actually own the original galaxy skin.



I used a Galaxy note 9 for a couple years and it just so happened to come with a funny fortnite skin lmao Fun fact I actually own the original galaxy skin.I used a Galaxy note 9 for a couple years and it just so happened to come with a funny fortnite skin lmao https://t.co/NuTUYCmhkY

Galaxy can be called one of the most expensive outfits ever as it was exclusively available to loopers who owned a Samsung device.

Not many gamers own this outfit that helped it get the rarity status. Rare skins soon become sweaty skins in Fortnite, and Galaxy is no exception.

6) Rogue Agent

Rogue Agent is another skin termed sweaty not for its looks but its rarity. Even though it is not a BP outfit, Rogue Agent has been in the Item Shop on very few occasions.

This explains why veterans take pride in owning the skin and will continue to do so unless Fortnite decides to bring it back to the Item Shop.

7) Elite Agent

Elite Agent was featured in the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass alongside The Reaper. It was available on tier 87, and only a few players could grind enough to unlock it.

It is hard to find anyone donning this skin in Chapter 3. Having said that, users should always retreat if they come across an Elite Agent.

The above video shows an Elite Agent skin owner crushing Fortnite pro Clix.

8) Renegade Raider

Despite all the new variants released over the years, it is difficult not to consider the OG Renegade Raider skin as rare and sweaty. It has been the rarest and sweatiest skin in Fortnite for years. As a result, gamers still think twice before engaging with someone who owns it.

The recently released variants like Skeletara have helped new players acknowledge the original skin, and its legacy will live on for years to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer