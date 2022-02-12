8 things Fortnite pros do during a 3rd party situation (& you should too)

Not only are Fortnite pros expected to master skills like aim and building, but they also have to remain calm during third-party scenarios. In competitive games, whenever two teams/players get into a fight, others see it as an opportunity to get easy eliminations.

Experience and quick decision-making are two of the most basic things that a pro needs to survive third-party situations. Also, there are some tactics related to building and editing that are effective most of the time.

On that note, here are eight things Fortnite pros do during a third party encounter.

Tips and tricks for third-party fights by Fortnite pros

1) Be aware

A very common mistake that Fortnite players make is being too exposed during their fights. The first step is to acknowledge that they can get third-partied.

To prepare for such situations, map knowledge is extremely important. Always keep note of the Battle Bus' path and the storm to predict the location of other players.

This might seem like a basic tip, but keeping track of enemies is the best way to avoid third-parties.

2) Shoot the third-party

Pros like Clix often leave whatever they're doing and start shooting the team/player who is trying to interrupt the fight. This is a fundamental move that helps in slowing down the third-party's push.

Moreover, this gives pros some extra time to build and position themselves in a better way.

3) Best way to push

This might be a textbook example, but it works all the time. Whenever players need to quickly push towards someone in a third-party situation, they should have the perfect combination of weapons which includes Shotguns and SMGs.

The goal is to spray down the first wall with the SMG. Now that the opponent is under pressure, begin using the Shotgun to lower the wall's HP and spray it down with the SMG or use the Pickaxe.

At the same time, keep making edits to create right-hand peek opportunities.

4) Turtle

Turtle is a gaming term that is used for extremely defensive playstye. Sweats might use it as an insult, but during third-party situations, even the most skilled players like to turtle.

When you do not engage, there's a high possibility that the opponent and the person who's third-partying will start fighting. It is better to wait for the other two parties to get into a fight, and eventually third-party them.

5) Building metal walls

During a third-party situation, it is important to make the opponents believe that you're no longer a threat to them. A decent way to show this is by putting metal walls.

Loopers tend to ignore their opponents who are inside metal walls. They might depart and begin another fight, which is clearly the right time to leave the box and third-party them.

Having said that, don't fall prey to fireflies:

jai 🧡 @exoticJai_ I JUST BURNED AN ENTIRE TRIO IN FORTNITE ALIVE WITH FIREFLIES BECAUSE THEY BOXED THEMSELVES IN WITH THE METAL WALLS



I LOVE THIS GAME LMAO I JUST BURNED AN ENTIRE TRIO IN FORTNITE ALIVE WITH FIREFLIES BECAUSE THEY BOXED THEMSELVES IN WITH THE METAL WALLSI LOVE THIS GAME LMAO

6) Healing

A very overlooked aspect of third-party fights is healing. Such fights are dangerous only because players do not get enough time to heal and prepare for another team/opponents.

In Fortnite Chapter 3, it is recommended that loopers carry quick heal items like minis, fish, and Chilli Chug Splashes. They should avoid using slow healing items like Medkits.

7) Prioritise kills over healing

Many players choose to heal themselves when they clearly have the opportunity to eliminate someone. This might seem like a 'safe' move, but it always increases the chances of someone third-partying.

For instance, when you're at 100 HP and you're certain that the opponent is at 50-60 HP, it's better to end the fight than retract and heal.

Hence, the goal should always be to end fights as quickly as possible. Naturally, players should have confidence in their Fortnite skills to do so.

8) Mobility

The last resort to avoid third-party situations is obviously running away. Luckily, mobility in Fortnite is better than ever in Chapter 3 Season 1 with the release of Spider-Man's web-shooters, sliding, and Tactical Sprint.

Players can also use items like Launch Pads to get away and glide to a nearby safe location. It is safe to assume that the other two parties will soon forget about the one that escaped, and start fighting each other.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, just knowing about any of these tips will never help players in Fortnite. They certainly need to work hard on their skills, reflexes, and in-game knowledge to make the most out of these tactics.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul