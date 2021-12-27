8 untouched landing spots to visit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has a map filled with incredible points of interest for players to loot.

From iconic areas like the returning Greasy Grove or the Daily Bugle of Spider-Man fame, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 does not come up short in the popular landing zone department.

There are some drop spots that go virtually untouched, however. These aren't the most fruitful locations, but they can provide great rotations, decent loot, and somewhere fun and new to explore.

8 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 landing spots that go untouched

8) Sleepy Sound

Sleepy Sound is a new POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It sits near the top of the map and includes plenty of docks, fishing spots, boar, and buildings to loot. With the Daily Bugle so close by, however, it goes relatively untouched.

7) Logjam Lumberyard

Despite the insane amount of wood players can gather here, Logjam Lumberyard is often overlooked. Since it is near the corner of the map, players have already landed elsewhere.

6) Loot Boat

The Loot Boat changes its location every game. Tons of players look for it at the start of a Fortnite lobby, but often don't have the time to actually find it, leaving it untouched for the most part.

5) Rocky Reels

Surprisingly, this new Fortnite Chapter 3 POI doesn't get as much love as its predecessor, Risky Reels. With the Speedway and Condo Canyon nearby, Rocky Reels is left completely alone at times.

4) Ruins

The Ruins is a location to the southeast of the Daily Bugle. It is on the tip of the map above the Sanctuary islands. It has a ton of chests that, for some reason, are left by their lonesome.

3) Butter Barn

The Butter Barn is a landmark to the south of Rocky Reels. The massive building is home to an NPC and some decent loot. It isn't a marked POI, which may be why it goes untouched.

2) The Beach

The Beach to the east of The Joneses POI is a great landing spot that many players forget about. With such a large named POI next to it, it is easy to miss. Land there uncontested for some great loot.

1) Lighthouse

Sleepy Sound may go untouched at times, but the Lighthouse to its northwest is the best place to land if you want to avoid conflict. There are chests, coolers, plenty of mats, and no one around to bother you.

