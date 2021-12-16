8 XP glitches to help you level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Following the buffs, the XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 seemed to be too easy for players. Surprisingly, getting XP is even easier in Chapter 3 Season 1 owing to a ton of bugs and glitches.

This article dives into eight glitches in the current Fortnite season that can help loopers in collecting a ton of XP with minimal effort.

Best XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Pros Headshot Creative map

AFK Creative glitches have returned to Fortnite. Players can enter the Pros Headshot map with the code 2544-1155-6548?v28. By adding the ?v28 at the end, loopers will always enter the glitched version of the map.

In the map, players need to place pyramids on every empty patch of the floor. The process will certainly not take more than a minute.

After placing the pyramids, players need to respawn and glide to the top of the hallway. Towards the end of the hallway, there's a tile that is supposed to be the end of the map.

Thereafter, Fortnite players simply need to stand on the tile and they'll start receiving unlimited XP.

2) G6T 1v1 map- 3890-9555-5290

There are two hidden spots on this map and players can get XP just by interacting with them. To find these spots, they need to place some floors on the water surrounding the island.

The recommended strategy is to switch between the spots once their XP output starts decreasing.

Prominent Fortnite YouTuber Whoods explained how to find hidden XP items in a recent video:

3) Hotel Fight map

Players can enter the Hotel Fight map with the map code 9118-1451-9915v71. Upon entering, they need to reach the safe area and interact with a hidden XP item. The final step is to perform an emote, and the game starts giving XP.

4) OG Prison Breakout map

The OG Prison Breakout map hands out XP to players for breaking two gates near the prison. To do so, they have to avoid the arrows and exit through the broken floor located towards the right of the prison.

The two gates can be spotted easily, and prisoners have to stay inside a circle to break them. Breaking the gates once gives around 6,000 XP, and repeating the process a few times can undoubtedly be very rewarding.

The map code is 9118-1451-9915v71

5) Seven-in-one edit course map

The edit course map in Fortnite Creative has many glitches, but players must enter gate 4 for maximum XP output. Before starting the course, they need to place a floor and a pyramid in the empty patch of the roof.

When loopers reach the pyramid after completing the course, they have to build a floor above it and run against the wall. In a few attempts, they'll reach a spot that gives unlimited completion XP.

The map code is 7049-4741-6757.

6) Pro FFA Arena map

The easiest way to get XP from this Fortnite Creative map is by jumping over the ramp and reaching the safe area. Players will then need to check their stats with the 'Check Your Stats' option.

Checking the stats grants unlimited XP, and it is worth noting that jumping over the ramp gives around 14k additional XP.

The map code is 3794-8637-4359.

7) Season 8 Warm Up- 7264-2987-8032v43

The Season 8 Warm Up map in Fortnite Creative has many challenges that can be used to prepare before games, but it is now being used for free XP.

Loopers need to start the game after entering the map, and then go through the rift named 'Crosshair'. Before shooting the bot, they must build some structures around them.

Thereafter, shooting the bot grants tons of XP.

8) Pro Pit Galaxy- 4186-02018984

After entering the map, players first have to interact with the red button that turns green. Then, they must head over to the 'Do not Dance' section and perform an emote there.

The final step is to return to the button and interact with it. This triggers the XP glitch and the map will start giving massive amounts of XP continuously, even when players are AFK.

Owing to the aforementioned bugs and glitches, players can collect a ton of XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The current season has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community, and upcoming content including WinterFest 2021 looks promising as well.

Edited by Srijan Sen