9 stages of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event leaks ahead of time

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is nearing an end. Chapter 3, as confirmed by Epic Games, is poised to arrive soon. Suffice to say, it will bring a lot of changes for Fortnite aficianados. Progression in chapters always results in a few things: significant map overhauls and an action-packed finale.

Chapter 2 Season 7 ended with an all-out war on the alien invaders that left the map destroyed with crash sites all over it. With the chapter changing, players can expect this season's finale to be big. Right now, a new leak has given players an inkling of what to expect.

New leak shows Fortnite players what the season finale will look like

This season, the Sideways and Cube Monsters have been the main antagonists for Fortnite Island, NPCs and players. The season finale is likely to include them, perhaps in similar fashion to last season. A new leak shows that the season finale live event will be in nine stages.

All Event Phases Codenames:

- Att (Attack)
- Bea (Beam?)
- Bre (Breach)
- Bri (Bridge)
- Cin
- Esc (Escape)
- Lob
- PCin
- Swi

The live event will probably arrive in the first few days of December. The tentative Chapter 3 release date is 5 December 2021, so any day prior to that makes the most sense.

Chapter 3 is coming soon for Fortnite players. Image via Epic Games

The live event will be split into nine different stages:

These are likely coded, but the leaker who revealed them had more insight to share. The first one likely refers to an attack, whether that's on the part of the Fortnite players or the enemies remains to be seen. The second may be referring to a beam of some sort.

The third could be breach, which could mean anything. The fourth appears to refer to a bridge, which could be a location on the map. The fifth likely means escape, though there are four stages after that, so it may be an unsuccessful endeavor.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The last four codenames are probably (Cinematic, Post Cinematic, Swirl and Lobby). The other 5 names are confirmed by the event gameplay tags but these 4 phases were not mentioned. The last four codenames are probably (Cinematic, Post Cinematic, Swirl and Lobby). The other 5 names are confirmed by the event gameplay tags but these 4 phases were not mentioned.

For now, this is all that is known about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. There will be nine stages, so it's definitely poised to be a huge finale.

