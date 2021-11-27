"A Llama radar": Fortnite star Ninja wants a game-changing item for Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite is constantly making changes and adding new items for players to enjoy in the battle royale title.

No matter what Epic Games adds to Fortnite, though, players will always express their own ideas. It isn't too far-fetched that these ideas could make it into the game, with Epic having added fanmade skins in the past.

The most recent dream item for Fortnite comes from iconic streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. He thinks a way to track down Loot Llamas in the game, something like a Llama Radar, would be a perfect fit.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer.

A Fortnite Llama Radar item would be game-changing

At the start of a video with Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, Ninja discusses the item he feels is needed when Fortnite begins Chapter 3 Season 1. He goes on to reveal that item to be the one to track a Loot Llama.

Loot Llamas are notoriously hard to come across these days in Fortnite Battle Royale. They provide 10 stacks of each ammunition type, 350 of each building material, three stacks of utility or consumable items, and three traps.

What makes them even harder to get is that Loot Llamas can now run away in Fortnite. As you approach them, they are startled and take off, forcing you to chase after them if you want the goods inside.

While Llamas don't provide any weapons, the resources that they do provide are invaluable throughout the entirety of a Fortnite Battle Royale lobby. Ninja really might be on to something.

An extremely rare item that, if found, can help a player track down a Loot Llama would be game-changing. Llamas would once again become an important part of the game.

Nexiph @ItsNexiph

#Fortnite Loot llama spawns in the middle of The Convergence POI bouncing! #Fortnite Season8 Loot llama spawns in the middle of The Convergence POI bouncing!#Fortnite #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/a8DKajrfcO

This would all but guarantee a player with enough materials, ammo, and healing items to take them to the endgame if they have the skill. If not, another player could pick it up after they are eliminated to carry on the Llama's legacy.

Honestly, a Llama Radar or Llama Tracker would be an incredible addition to Fortnite. It would give players a completely new objective and make for some fun interactions if two Radar users had to fight over a Llama.

