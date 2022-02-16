After Superheroes, Fortnite collaborations need to shift focus on Animes, here's why

Fortnite is widely known for bringing in superheroes from Marvel and DC, but the emphasis should now shift towards the anime industry. Anime characters like Goku, Saitama, and Naruto have become a part of pop culture, and it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to encourage anime crossovers.

elle @bbyjemm still can’t get over how they made an anime about these fortnite skins still can’t get over how they made an anime about these fortnite skins https://t.co/rXcNo4d4ad

The latest Naruto crossover is the biggest example of the popularity of anime characters. Even though there was some criticism of ninjas from Naruto using weapons, it eventually added to the crossover's popularity.

At the end of the day, anything and everything can take place in Fortnite's multiverse.

Why anime crossovers will be beneficial for Fortnite?

It is evident that anime series are now more popular than ever. Critically acclaimed shows like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Vinland Saga are giving competition to mainstream shows and movies.

Even in the gaming industry, amime-based games are finally gaining popularity. For instance, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is a game based on prominent anime series Demon Slayer.

Genshin Impact is another game that replicates the theme of anime series, and the action RPG by miHoYo even has its own manga.

All in all, anime and manga series are gaining prominence at an unprecedented rate. The fan-base is growing quickly, and it is desirable for any gaming franchise to collaborate with them.

The demand for anime skins in Fortnite is sky-scraping

It is assumed that anime skins will be a massive hit in Fortnite. In fact, the community has frequently made it clear that it wants more characters from the anime world.

From casual fans to content creators like SypherPK, a plethora of Fortnite players have demanded skins for characters in Attack of Titan, One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and more.

Another reason why Epic Games can focus on anime crossovers is the abundance of content. Unlike the Marvel and DC Cinematic Universes, there are no limitations on the number of characters from anime series.

Several anime/manga series have their separate fan bases. Each series has its own unique characters, and new content is being released more quickly than ever.

Lastly, anime characters are known for having unusual abilities and characteristics. This can help developers in creating skins with reactive features, back blings, pickaxes, and more. As a result, loopers who don't even watch anime will be attracted to the cosmetics.

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway and a war between The IO and The Seven is imminent. Several map changes and storyline developments are bound to happen in Chapter 3 Season 2, and players should be ready to choose a side.

