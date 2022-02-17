After Tornadoes, Earthquakes will now be observed in Fortnite Chapter 3 island

Fortnite loopers should buckle up to face the wrath of earthquakes in Chapter 3 Season 1. Tornadoes have already arrived on the island, and they are troubling players during rotations and fights.

Earthquakes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will be caused by the Imagined Order. The suspicious organization has established its base in the Covert Canyon POI and Dr. Slone is assembling an army yet again.

HYPEX @HYPEX The IO's driller(s) will be felt during the matches (not in comp), here's what they'll do:



- Earthquakes

- If the player is near the drill site, the builds will get damaged/broken The IO's driller(s) will be felt during the matches (not in comp), here's what they'll do:- Earthquakes- If the player is near the drill site, the builds will get damaged/broken

Here's everything there is to know about the earthquakes in Epic Games' Battle Royale title.

IO Drills will cause Earthquakes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It is worth noting that the Imagined Order, headed by Dr. Slone (or Geno), used massive drill machines to reach the Chapter 3 island. The organization was trapped on the other side during The End live event, but it has finally arrived to take revenge from The Seven, and especially The Foundation.

The Imagined Order is most likely trying to get loopers back to Apollo (Chapter 2 island). Dr. Slone might be willing to sacrifice the current island (yet again) and gain control over Zero Point.

As a result of the large-scale drilling, loopers will feel earthquakes during matches. Also, if a player is near an IO drilling site, their builds will automatically break or get damaged.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



(Via me and Some Earthquakes will start happening randomly in-game (Codenamed "Milkshake") and this is caused by the IO Drills movement and it can destroy buildings.(Via me and @WeLove_Fortnite Some Earthquakes will start happening randomly in-game (Codenamed "Milkshake") and this is caused by the IO Drills movement and it can destroy buildings.(Via me and @WeLove_Fortnite ) https://t.co/wxibfFZJLd

However, pro players should not worry about the same as these mechanics won't be added to competitive matches. Naturally, getting obstructed by a random earthquake that can break builds is too risky for a competitive game.

Fortnite community reacts to earthquakes in Chapter 3 Season 1

As usual, Fortnite's latest feature has received a mixed response from the community. While some have welcomed the earthquakes, others have clarified how annoying it will be.

When an earthquake arrives, the screen of the device will shake to provide a realistic experience for the player.

Interestingly, a plethora of players have reported that such 'earthquakes' have been in the game since the inception of Chapter 3 Season 1 and they're already annoyed by it.

Dae/Shock @Yaboyshock they added earthquakes to fortnite im about to get flamed in vc non stop they added earthquakes to fortnite im about to get flamed in vc non stop

🥋BamaNation420_🐘 @Casey20Felice @HappyPower @YairFunny Its drills in fortnite causing these earthquake like environments @HappyPower @YairFunny Its drills in fortnite causing these earthquake like environments

DavidTheRune @DavidTheRune



#Fortnite Omg these old earthquake flashbacks in Fortnite Omg these old earthquake flashbacks in Fortnite😍😳#Fortnite

bemmbu @BonbonqR @WeLove_Fortnite Earthquakes in sunny steps? Fortnite you evil @WeLove_Fortnite Earthquakes in sunny steps? Fortnite you evil

Epic Games can either scrap the idea or revamp earthquakes in a manner that is not game-breaking. The developers have been listening to the user-base's demands lately, which explains why the snow on the map stopped melting and why there's a 'Clear All' button in the locker.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul