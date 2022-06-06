All Baller locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Vehicles were first introduced to Fortnite in Season 4, with shopping carts being the first vehicles to ever be driven on the island. They were quickly followed by golf carts, planes, quadcrashers, and more. Now, nearly every car on the island can be driven, and there are boats and other vehicles available.

There's no shortage of vehicles, but many players are missing some of the older ones. The original vehicles, long before Whiplashes and Imagined Order cars were even thought of, are still fan favorites. That's especially true of the Baller, which was introduced in Season 8.

Now, they've finally returned for Chapter 3 Season 3, and figure to be a prominent vehicle based on their use in the trailer. The onset of this season also brings the challenge of driving 2,000 meters in a Baller. Here's where Looper can find Ballers in-game.

Finding a Baller in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Right now, all Ballers can be found in one location. Rave Cave is the place for the new rollercoaster, which uses Ballers on its tracks. There can be up to six Ballers there and players can ride them along the tracks for a really fun time.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Ballers are in Rave Cave (Image via Fortnite.GG)

However, they're not limited to just that. Players can ride them off the rails simply by boosting them in that direction. They can then drive them around as they used to, boosting up and down hills, grappling onto things and so much more.

Here's the exact spot where they can be found. There is a platform at Rave Cave where they spawn and can then be driven straight onto the tracks for the rollercoaster.

Spawns for Ballers (Image via Bodil40 on YouTube)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Once players find and get into a Baller, the meter will start running for the challenge for week one. Since 2,000 meters is a lot, players will have to do a lot of driving.

The island isn't even 2,000 meters long, so players will likely need multiple matches to drive Ballers, or they may need to drive around in circles a lot to pick up extra distance.

Loopers will have to keep in mind that Ballers are not invincible. Like all vehicles, they have health points. Cars usually have 800 health points, which is a pretty decent amount. Ballers originally had 150, so they're very fragile. That number is increased for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, but it's still the weakest vehicle in that sense.

They can also run out of fuel, just like every other vehicle. This prompted the question of whether or not they could be refueled. According to iFireMonkey, they currently cannot.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Ballers now use Fuel and you're UNABLE to re-fuel a baller. Ballers now use Fuel and you're UNABLE to re-fuel a baller.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Also, according to iFireMonkey, boosting perpetually will cause the Baller to run out of fuel in 30 seconds. Normal driving lasts about two and a half minutes. Either way, traveling 2,000 meters will more than likely require a few matches to complete.

One bonus is that, unlike other vehicles, Ballers always spawn full of fuel, so Fortnite gamers won't be shorted in that sense. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is full of new and old items, so players can hop in and check them all out, including Ballers, right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far