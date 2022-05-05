All gas station locations in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite has multiple unique challenges for players in Chapter 3 that they can complete and earn XP to level up. Ranking up in Fortnite is essential when conducting the battle pass. Players who have reached the initial 100 tiers of this season's battle pass can unlock all the bonus styles for the outfits from the tiers beyond level 100.

One of the ongoing challenges in the game requires players to fuel their vehicle with gas in a match. While the challenge is quite simple, players often struggle to complete it because it can get challenging to find the required items.

The Star Wars collaboration is also live in the game and there are multiple Star Wars quests that players can complete to earn more XP. If completing the Battle Pass is a mission for players, they better grind as the slope gets steeper with every bit of progress on the cosmetic pass.

How to fuel a vehicle with gas in Fortnite Chapter 3 and all spawn locations for gas stations

To complete this challenge, players need to fuel the vehicle in the game using either gas cans or taking the vehicle to the gas stations. Multiple gas cans spawn across the map and players can find one and use it to refuel the vehicle.

Note that vehicles are often filled with fuel in their spawn. In that case, players can drive around the vehicle for some time to reduce the capacity and refill the fuel to complete the task.

Take a fuel can near it and press the action button to complete the task of fueling a vehicle. Furthermore, Fortnite players can park the vehicle near the gas station fuel machine and press the action button once to pick up the hose and drop the fuel in the vehicle. Watch the meter rise to show the amount of fuel in the vehicle increasing.

Below are all the locations of the gas stations on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map:

East of Logjam Lumberyard

East and west of Command Cavern

East of Camp Cuddle, on the shore

Greasy Grove

Synapse Station

Conker's Speedway

Condo Canyon

West of The Joneses

South of Rocky Reels

West of Daily Bugle

Sleepy Sound

The Fortress

Coney Crossroads

South of Tilted Towers

Complete the challenge to earn XP and level up quickly in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

