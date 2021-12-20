All known Infinite XP glitch maps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway, and gamers are currently having a bit of enjoyment with the ongoing WinterFest event. Developers have added new content, including a rotating Sgt. Winter who goes around giving gifts to loopers.

Even amidst all the celebration, gamers are still hooked to the main lore grinding XP to rank up the tiers. Unlocking the Battle Pass rewards will require a significant amount of XP, and loopers are always looking out for glitches in the game to get free XP.

Some of the recent XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 have been revealed. This article will briefly discuss the issue and guide gamers.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: New XP glitches revealed

The XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 work in Creative Mode. Triggering them is very easy and gamers will be asked to follow some simple steps to get the XP credited to their accounts.

1) Pros Headshot

Gamers will be required to access this map from Creative Mode. The code to access this map is 2544-1155-6548v29.

The last two digits indicate the version number and it is absolutely necessary to put it in there to access this specific map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Once the code has been entered, loopers should switch the game mode from public to private. Inside the map, there will be a poster for the Pros Headshot with a few characters carrying weapons with them. Players should aim at this and shoot it twenty times.

After the image has been shot twenty times, loopers will start getting XP on their accounts. If the XP stops getting credited, they should just get out and enter the map once again.

2) 100 Levels Christmas Deathrun

The code to access this specific map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is 2568-6023-6426v17.

Similar to the previous map, gamers should switch from Public to Private mode. Once the game starts, loopers will spawn inside a building. There will be a small opening on the left-hand side where a Christmas tree will be present. Below this tree there will be several gifts.

A gift wrapped in white and blue paper close to the wall by the right side of the Christmas tree should be the one that needs to be opened. Opening this gift in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will start rewarding gamers with XP.

Note: The article reflects the views of the author.

