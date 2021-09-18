All Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Mending Machines can be found around the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and are filled with healing items.

Instead of the typical Fortnite Vending Machines with weapons or materials, players in danger can get their hands on some valuable items to get back into tip-top shape.

However, using the Mending Machine in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 does require Gold Bars. So be sure to gather up some Gold before you rush to a Mending Machine for help.

The location of all Mending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Believer Beach: Look to the western side of this POI by the gas station

Look to the western side of this POI by the gas station Viking Vessel: This Mending Machine is at the northwest gas station.

This Mending Machine is at the northwest gas station. Pleasant Park: Go to the gas station on the east of Pleasant Park.

Go to the gas station on the east of Pleasant Park. Boney Burbs: This one is at the gas station to the northeast corner.

This one is at the gas station to the northeast corner. Sludgy Swamp: Go to the north of this POI and find the gas station at the intersection.

Go to the north of this POI and find the gas station at the intersection. Hydro 16: Find this on the west wall of the gas station to the south.

Find this on the west wall of the gas station to the south. Blue Steel Bridge : You will find this Mending Machine on the outside of the eastern building.

: You will find this Mending Machine on the outside of the eastern building. Y: This landmark intersection is to the west of Steamy Stacks. Look for the gas station.

This landmark intersection is to the west of Steamy Stacks. Look for the gas station. Green Steel Bridge: There is a gas station with a Mending Machine to the north of the bridge.

There is a gas station with a Mending Machine to the north of the bridge. Gas N' Grub : Inbetween Lake Canoe and The Aftermath is a Gas N' Grub with a Mending Machine.

: Inbetween Lake Canoe and The Aftermath is a Gas N' Grub with a Mending Machine. Lazy Lake: The southwest corner of Lazy Lake has a gas station with a Mending Machin.

The southwest corner of Lazy Lake has a gas station with a Mending Machin. Catty Corner: Go to the gas station in the south portion of this location.

Most of the Mending Machines are outside of gas stations in Fortnite. Remember that if you are having trouble finding one, look for one of the above-mentioned locations and make your way to a nearby gas station.

Be sure to use a Mending Machine in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 at least once. It will complete a punchcard and provide you with 14,000 XP and 25 Gold Bars just for buying a healing item.

