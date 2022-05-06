All Mythic lightsaber locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

On the occasion of Star Wars day, Lightsabers returned to Fortnite. Prominent leakers have been talking about their return for months, and May 4 was undoubtedly the best time to unvault them.

While veterans might have played with Lightsabers during Chapter 2, a lot of newcomers might be learning how to make the most out of them. To do so, they obviously need to search in the right places and quickly get the Mythic Lightsabers in every game.

From their locations to uses, here's everything to know about Lightsabers in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Where to find Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Unlike other Mythic weapons in Fortnite such as Gunnar's Stinger SMG and Slone's Striker AR, the Lightsabers are available as floor loot around the map.

Naturally, some areas on the Artemis map offer better loot than others. Hence, players are advised to land on major POIs like Tilted Towers, Chonker's Speedway, Daily Bugle, and Sleepy Sound, among others.

There are four types of Lightsabers on the map:

Luke's Green Lightsaber

Kylo Ren's Red Lightsaber

Mace Windu's Purple Lightsaber

Obi-Wan's Blue Lightsaber

All four Lightsabers have the same combat abilities and the differences are purely cosmetic. Players won't be able to notice the color before picking it up. On the floor, a Lightsaber is surrounded by a golden light.

How to obliterate your opponents with Lightsabers in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Lightsabers are melee weapons, which means players can only use them at close range. They not only deal 45 damage with every swing but also allow the wielder to block shots.

To block an attack, Loopers simply need to hold their aim button. By doing so, they'll be able to evade bullets and other melee attacks as well.

It won't be an overstatement to say that melee weapons have always been over-powered in Fortnite. Veterans still remember the disastrous impact of the Infinity Blade on the Chapter 1 meta, and even during Chapter 2, the Lightsabers were called broken.

However, in Chapter 3 Season 2, Lightsabers feel slightly balanced due to the prominence of spray weapons. The LMG, MK Seven, and Stinger SMG can easily shred someone who's using a Lightsaber to block bullets.

All in all, it is evident that the Fortnite community loves Lightsabers and melee weapons in general. A new Melee Manager device for Creative along with six new weapons have been leaked, and we might see them arriving before Chapter 3 Season 2 ends.

