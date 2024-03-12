All Safe and Cash Register locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Knowing all the Safe and Cash Register locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will be rather very beneficial. It will save you time and effort when it comes to collecting Gold Bars. Given that they can be used to buy items/services from NPCs located on the island, it does not hurt to have a surplus amount. Using them wisely can mean the difference between securing a Victory Royale and getting eliminated.

As part of the Fortnite Weekly Quests in Chapter 5 Season 2, you will be tasked with collecting Gold Bars throughout this phase of the storyline. Since they can be stacked and stored until Chapter 5 Season 2 ends, you can use them as and when needed. As such, knowing all the Safe and Cash Register locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will help you stay ahead of the competition.

Safe and Cash Register locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

As the storyline progresses, you will be tasked with acquiring Gold Bars for certain Weekly Quests. Knowing their locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will speed up the process. Since these tasks are often interconnected, this will make completing them a breeze.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

That said, all Safes in Chapter 5 Season 2 can be found at Snooty Steppes (Named Location).

All Safe locations in Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

As seen from the location of Safes, they are cluttered within the area of this POI. It's unclear why Epic Games distributed them like this, but it may have to go with Peter Griffin, who was likely the wealthiest of The Society Bosses in Chapter 5 Season 1. More safes could be added later, but there is no information available as of this writing.

Coming to Cash Registers, they are more equally distributed on the island. They can be found at numerous Named Locations and Landmarks.

That being said, here is where to find Cash Registers in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2:

All Cash Register Locations in Chapter 5 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Underworld Station

North of Rebel's Roost

Estate Station

Pleasant Piazza

Primo Pumps

Snooty Station

Snooty Steppes

Lovely Lodge

Orchard Station

Fencing Fields

Southwest of Mount Olympus

Restored Reels

Dumpenhausen

Grand Glacier

Reckless Railways

Forest Station

Coastal Comms

If you need a lot of Gold Bars, searching Cash Registers is the best option. There are many of them, and they do not take as long as Safes to open. Their spawn rate is much higher as well, making them a reliable source of Gold Bars.

Note: The spawn rate for Safe and Cash Register locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will vary from match to match.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!