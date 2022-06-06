All Tover Token locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

For the past few seasons, Epic Games has been introducing customizable skins in the Fortnite Battle Pass. This season, those who've purchased the Battle Pass will be able to get their hands on the Fortnite Snap skin. Players can customize this skin by fitting different heads, torsos, arms, and leg parts.

However, to use different customization options, players will have to first unlock them using Tover Tokens. Loopers can acquire these Fortnite Tover Tokens through Snap quests in the game.

Where to find Fortnite Tover Tokens in Chapter 3 Season 3

As mentioned before, players can get these Tover Tokens by attempting the Snap quests. As part of these Snap quests, players will have to collect these tokens at different locations on the map. For now, there are a total of 13 Snap quests in the game.

Here's what players need to do in order to complete these Snap quests and collect these Fortnite Tover Tokens.

Rave Cave

Rave Cave is one of the newest POIs on the map. Rave Cave now stands where Command Cavern once stood. Loopers can find all the Tover tokens on the rollercoaster course in this POI. All players need to do is hop into the Baller and ride through the course to get their hands on these tokens.

Condo Canyon

The tokens at this location are slightly spread away from each other. The first token can be found on one of the green roofs towards the southeast. The second one can be found at the doorway of the Pawn Shop. The final token can be found inside a building beside the location where the Bao Brothers NPC can be found.

Shifty Shafts

There's a mountain at this location. This mountain has three different entrances. Fortnite Tover Tokens at this location can be found at these entrances.

Sanctuary

Players need to make their way to the cornfields south of this location in order to get their hands on the first token. The second token can be found by the stone pillars in the middle of the Sanctuary. The final one can be found in the open towards the north of this location.

The Ruins

The Ruins is a landmark that players can find towards the southeast of the Daily Bugle. The two tokens can be found on staircases in the east and south. Loopers can find the third token right in the middle of the landmark.

Lil Shafty

To get to Lil Shafty, players will have to travel northwest from Synapse Station. There's a small cave here. Players will need to make their way into the cave to find all three Fortnite Tover Tokens.

Reality Falls

Reality Falls is another new POI that was introduced in the game after the Fortnite 21.00 update. The first token can be found at the base of the Reality Tree in Fortnite. The second token can be found at the top of the tree. In order to get to the top, players can run through the trunk of this tree. The final token is inside the room hidden behind the waterfall.

Rocky Reels

While entering this location from the south, players will be able to come across a concession stand. The first token can be found here. For the second token, players need to make their way to the playground that is to the east of this location. The final token is located inside one of the buildings to the north.

Seven Outpost VII

The first token can be found inside the room where the Seven Vault is located. The second token can be found in the boatyard. The final token can be found in the rifts towards the east in Fortnite.

Sleepy Sound

The tokens at this location can be slightly tricky to find. The first location can be found at the restaurant on the pier, between the green umbrellas. The second Fortnite Tover Token can be found on the northern road. Loopers can find the final token in front of the grocery store opposite the gas station.

The Joneses

For the first token, players will have to travel to the shooting gallery at this location. Players can find the first token here. The second token can be found outside the shack to the north. For the third token, players will have to make their way to the trailer to the south and collect it from there.

Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove is overrun with mushrooms right now. These tokens are located near three different mushrooms in the area. The first token can be found on the large mushroom right in the middle of this POI. The second token can be found on the large mushroom to the south. For the final Fortnite Tover Token, players will have to make their way to the large mushroom that is towards the west of the Gas Station.

Logjam Lumberyard

At Logjam Lumberyard, the first token can be found beside the pile of logs to the west. The second Fortnite Tover Token can be found beside the reboot van. Players can find the final token on the boat dock to the south.

