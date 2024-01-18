Apple wants Fortnite's creator, Epic Games, to pay $73,000,000 in legal costs

In the aftermath of the legal battle between Fortnite's developers, Epic Games, and Apple, the tech giant is now demanding that Epic Games pay a substantial sum of $73 million in legal costs. This comes following the Supreme Court's decision not to entertain any further appeals regarding this matter from either party.

The legal trouble between the two corporate giants regarding Fortnite's presence on the App Store lasted three years and concluded on January 16, 2024. The trial reached its conclusion when the US Supreme Court opted not to hear any appeals from Apple or Epic Games. With this verdict, Epic Games now faces a financial obligation. The judge for the case has ruled that they must pay Apple $73,404,326 in legal fees relating to the trial.

Epic Games v Apple trial will cost the Fortnite developers $73 million

Apple's legal expenses were initially reported to amount to $82,971,401. However, for reasons that remain unclear, the figure has now been adjusted to $81,560,362. The final sum of $73,404,326 also includes a discount of 10%. This comes on account of Epic Games' success in securing a victory in one of the ten contested counts during the trial.

However, the $73 million figure is not the final settlement as a "Notice of Motion" has also been issued by the court. The Notice of Motion has scheduled a hearing on March 25, 2024, to address the legal fees and any additional costs Apple may incur. These extra amounts to be paid by the Fortnite developers are related to the indemnification clause in the Developer Program License Agreement.

With the news of this development in the Apple v Epic Games legal dispute breaking through, the community shared their thoughts about the situation, ranging from humor to disbelief. Players jokingly expressed how Epic Games should bring back sought-after collaborations to cover their expenses. Some notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Will Epic Games bring back Kratos or Travis Scott?

Some players have speculated that Epic Games may use previously released iconic skins and collaborations, like Kratos and his Leviathan Axe and Travis Scott, to pay off the legal fees. With these collaborations being incredibly rare, it is possible that a lot of players would jump at the opportunity to acquire them, allowing Epic Games to recover the cost of the legal fees. However, this seems unlikely.

While $73,000,000 is not a small amount, it is important to remember that Epic Games is a multibillion-dollar company that is valued at around $32 billion. Even though the legal fees are but a smudge on Epic Games' financial records, the trial's verdict is still a setback for them, leaving the possibility of Fortnite's return to iOS up in the air.

