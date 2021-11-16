Are Fortnite collaborations going overboard yet again?

Fortnite has had so many collaborations, and will have so many more in the future, that it has become a bit difficult to keep track of the count.

There was a time when all of the skins, locations, and content coming from Fortnite was a 100-percent original. Although yes, a lot of games do crossovers and it was exciting when the Epic Games started to venture that way.

And then they just kept coming. More and more collaborations have occurred that have, technically, made those in canon a part of Fortnite lore.

It's super fun, but at some point, they have to slow things down. Right?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Is Epic Games going overboard with Fortnite collaborations?

A promotional image for a Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration. (Image via Epic Games)

How much further can the world of Fortnite expand? It has already given fans crossovers with Star Wars, Halo, Marvel, DC, Stranger Things, Street Fighter, numerous popstars, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Now, Fortnite is introducing Naruto. The collaboration has been on the player base's wishlist for quite some time, with several leaks and rumors pointing to it happening sooner or later. Well, here it comes.

That is just another popular piece of culture that will add to the battle royale behemoth. There is little doubt that some of the other leaks will come true, and Fortnite might just find itself collaborating with both, Dragon Ball and One Piece, as well.

Every crossover players can think of just seems inevitable at this point. Truly, Epic games is going overboard with the collaborations. It seemed exciting at first, but then it sucked away all of the things that made Fortnite great.

Of course, the gaming industry is about money. It always has been. Epic Games pays for some of these cool crossovers and makes more than enough money back from cosmetic sales.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay https://t.co/cj9iC6WRBZ

After the success of the first Marvel x Fortnite crossover, then the NFL, and Marshmello, Epic games believes it has hit the jackpot with the formula.

That is absolutely correct regardless of how saturated Fortnite has become with collaborations. It works and players can't really blame Epic for continuing something so successful.

Fortnite has gone completely overboard with crossovers and collaborations in recent memory. That is a fact. It isn't necessarily a bad thing, though, if it brings new content to the players and they don't mind.

