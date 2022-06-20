Are Fortnite skins slowly getting lazy with each passing season? The community weighs in

Fortnite is a game that is known for the variety of skins that are in the game. From superheroes to comic book characters, the game has it all. Alongside these skins, the game has a host of original skins as well. Original skins are ones that aren't inspired by any other character in pop culture, music, or on the internet.

Primarily, there are two ways in which players can get their hands on skins in the game. The first method is to purchase these skins from the item shop itself. The second method is by purchasing the Fortnite Battle Pass. After purchasing the Battle Pass, players will have to play the game and complete missions. Completing missions rewards players with XP, which in turn helps them level up in the game and unlock cosmetics.

Every time players level up in Fortnite, they receive five Battle Stars. These Battle Stars can then be used to unlock cosmetics in the Battle Pass, with each cosmetic item carrying a different Battle Star cost. However, the community isn't really happy with the skins that are in the Battle Pass, with some even calling the developers lazy.

Is the community unhappy with the Fortnite Battle Pass skins?

Over the last couple of seasons, players have seen collaboration skins in the final tier of the Fortnite Battle Pass. Premium collaboration skins such as Carnage, Doctor Strange, and Darth Vader were all final tier rewards in different Battle Passes over the past few seasons.

In fact, it's been a while since the Battle Pass saw an original skin as a final tier reward. The last original skin that was given off as the final tier reward was the Spire Assassin skin.

While a part of the community complained about the final tier skins, players also pointed out that the first tier skins weren't interesting anymore as well. While the Snap skin is a good one, players still feel that it doesn't match up to the levels of some of the older tier one Battle Pass skins.

Here are some community reactions on the topic:

Interestingly enough, a member of the community pointed out that most people complained about being tired of the collaboration skins. However, if there was an original skin that they didn't like, the community would react much more harshly towards the developers.

However, that doesn't seem like a legitimate reason for Epic Games to reduce the number of original skins or not have any original skins in the Fortnite Battle Pass.

At the end of the day, Epic Games is a private corporation. Since Fortnite is a free-to-play game, game sales aren't their primary source of revenue. The cosmetics people buy from the item shop are one of the few ways Epic Games earns from the game. The basic idea behind using collaboration skins in the Battle Pass is the fact that these are goldmines.

The developers have been releasing popular collaboration skins in the Battle Pass, something which has drawn more players to the game. The community may stop purchasing the Battle Pass entirely if there's an original skin that they dislike. To avoid this and keep the revenue flowing, Epic Games may continue to rely on collaborations to build more fun and exciting seasons for the players.

