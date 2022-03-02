Are male Fortnite skins not getting enough attention from developers?

The Fortnite community seems to be at loggerheads with the developers for not giving equal attention to male skins in the game of late. This has struck the wrong chord with the community, who do not like that their favorite male skins are not getting as many edit styles as the female skins.

JuiceFN - Fortnite Leaks & News @JuiceFNLeaks I would like to raise awareness to the LACK OF MALE SKINS IN THE FORTNITE CREW!



We always get new girl skins BUT WE GET LESS MALE SKINS.



I will be canceling my Fortnite Crew subscription, and instead donate the money to my local wildlife sanctuary. WHOS WITH ME?! I would like to raise awareness to the LACK OF MALE SKINS IN THE FORTNITE CREW!We always get new girl skins BUT WE GET LESS MALE SKINS. I will be canceling my Fortnite Crew subscription, and instead donate the money to my local wildlife sanctuary. WHOS WITH ME?! https://t.co/QMLWl5x81D

Multiple YouTubers have also spoken about the issue as well.

However, the reason behind this might have a bit to do with the community. Epic Games is quite popular for listening to the community's needs and demands. They have proven themselves on that front, releasing cosmetics and other items in the game according to the demands of the loopers.

Most collaborations in Fortnite are well appreciated only because Epic Games is well aware of the community's likes and dislikes.

This reasoning might also back up the logic behind the lesser love being provided to male skins in the fan favorite battle royale title.

Female skins in Fortnite are more popular than male skins

In the latest update, loopers received a lot of content based on International Women's Day. While it is indeed impressive that Epic Games is breaking new bounds with concepts for outfits in the game, many players seem to take offense that this kind of love is not shown by the developers towards male skins in the game.

Grayman M @GrayMan_Hayman I think male skins need more love in fortnite we haven't seen a new original male skin in what feels like FOREVER and its rare they get edit styles I think male skins need more love in fortnite we haven't seen a new original male skin in what feels like FOREVER and its rare they get edit styles

Male skins in the game have not received a ton of upgrades or edit styles, and this has been taken into serious consideration by some in the community. Popular YouTuber iTalk posted a video on the issue, where he categorically mentioned how the couple skins like Kuno and Kenji or Scarlet Commander and Crimson Elite received edit styles only for the female versions.

Maybe Epic Games realizes that more players are prone to purchasing female skins than male skins, therefore choosing to experiment more with the female kind in the game.

Most pro or sweaty players in general like to play with female skins since it makes them slimmer, and hitboxes are smaller as well. While this may be a myth, it's true that female skins are more popular in Fortnite and most other titles that play from a third person perspective.

✨Drift✨ @TheDriftSimp Fortnite can you please stop giving styles to ONLY the girls in a skin set. This happened again with Kuno last update. Please Fortnite if you give the female skin a style then please give her male version who always comes out with her, that style too. Fortnite can you please stop giving styles to ONLY the girls in a skin set. This happened again with Kuno last update. Please Fortnite if you give the female skin a style then please give her male version who always comes out with her, that style too. https://t.co/wHTbVpwz59

However, male skin lovers should not be disappointed as with the 1000 plus skins in the game, there is plenty of choice to go around and more to be expected as Chapter 3 progresses to Season 2.

Edited by Saman