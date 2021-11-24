Attack on Titan, One Piece and more anime could be headed to Fortnite

Despite all the drama and delays, the Naruto crossover turned out to be a massive success for Fortnite. Players around the world spent heavily on the Team 7 skins, and were amazed to see the anime characters using guns and emotes.
While fans of Naruto were more than happy to finally play as their favorite character in Fortnite, fans of other anime series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Attack on Titan are now looking forward to more anime crossovers in the game.
A recent survey by Epic Games suggests that Chapter 3 might contain a plethora of anime characters.
Epic Games teases upcoming anime crossovers with Fortnite survey
Up until now, Epic Games has released multiple surveys containing potential crossovers with video game series, anime series, musical artists, actors, and more.
Based on player responses, the developers map out the upcoming collaboration skins that will be released in Fortnite.
The latest survey by Epic Games surprisingly contains a separate segment for anime characters. It includes the following names:
- Whis (Dragon Ball Super)
- Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)
- Future Trunks (Dragon Ball Z)
- Franky (One Piece)
- Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)
- Amuro Ray (Gundam)
- Noriaki Kakyoin (Jojo's Bizzarre Adventure)
All the characters mentioned above are from widely renowned anime, and it won't be a surprise if Fortnite releases a few of these skins in Chapter 3.
Other crossovers to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3
Readers who don't watch anime series need not worry as Fortnite is equally focused on crossovers with games, movies, and artists as well.
Here are some of the most noticeable names from the latest survey:
- King Shark
- Starfire
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Luke Skywalker
- Grinch
- Crash
- Gex
- Roblox
- Final Fantasy
- Tom Holland
- Zendaya
Interestingly, some players reported getting different selections in the survey. It is possible that Epic Games has included unique questions for people based on several factors such as experience, platform, employment, and family.
As of now, Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite is underway and players cannot resist using the Sasuke skin with goofy emotes. A majestic live event is expected to take place on December 5, as Fortnite Chapter 3 is expected to be released on December 7 with new collaborations, a new map, and fresh mechanics.