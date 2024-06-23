Fortnite is one of the most famous third-person shooters of all time, with millions of players diving into the latest season in their best Fortnite Chapter 2 skins and battling it out to victory. Fortnite Chapter 2 was one of the most memorable chapters in the game, with the exciting developments of EGO and ALTER dominating the island.

Skins are one of Fortnite's most popular features and Chapter 2 gave players some of the most amazing outfits. Here are the five best Fortnite Chapter 2 skins players can use in-game

These are the 5 best Fortnite Chapter 2 skins you can use in-game

1) Peely Bone

This spooky variant of Peely is a popular Outfit among players (Image via Epic Games)

Peely Bone is one of Fortnite Chapter 2's most popular skins, introduced in Season 1 in the v11.10 update. This unique variant of Peely features a spooky look with a half-skeleton feature along the sides.

Players can get this brilliant skin for 1500 V-Bucks individually or 2500 V-Bucks as part of the Peely Party bundle. This Outfit can be paired well with the Peely Pick Pickaxe found in the bundle.

2) Bushranger

The popular outfit is one of the best Fortnite Chapter 2 skins (Image via Epic Games)

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, Bushranger is one of the most well-known characters in the universe. The cheerful and smiling bushy character has been essential in the game since Chapter 2 Season 5 and has been a favorite for players.

Players can purchase this Epic Outfit for 1200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop when it appears next. The skin has five variants, all of which have gained massive popularity owing to their unique styles and colors.

3) Ravenpool

Ravenpool is one of the most popular Deadpool variants (Image via Epic Games)

Ravenpool is a Marvel series outfit introduced to players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 in the v12.30 update and is a part of the coveted Deadpool set. Ravenpool is a dark variant of Deadpool sought-after by players due to its dark and menacing look, ranking it among the best Fortnite Chapter 2 skins.

Players can get their hands on this dark variant of the beloved Marvel superhero for 1500 V-Bucks individually or for 2000 V-Bucks as part of the Deadpool Mashups bundle. This Outfit can be paired well with the Ravenpool's Cage Back Bling to complete the look.

4) Diamond Hanz

Diamond Hanz is one of the best Fortnite Chapter 2 skins due to its status as a meme symbol (Image via Epic Games)

Diamond Hanz is one of the most popular meme skins introduced to players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 in the v16.10 update. This skin is based on the popular "stonks" meme and has been a player favorite since its inception.

Players looking to purchase this Rare outfit can get their hands on it for 1200 V-Bucks as part of the To The Moon set. This Outfit can be paired well with the Gains! Back Bling included in the set.

5) Blaze

Players love the fiery effect of this popular skin (Image via Epic Games)

Blaze is one of the most popular lava series outfits introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 in the v13.00 update. Players love the flaming look of this variant of the popular Renegade Raider outfit and how it creates a stunning contrast on the battlefield, making it one of the best Fortnite Chapter 2 skins.

This Lava series outfit can be purchased for 1500 V-Bucks individually or 2000 V-Bucks as part of the Renegade Flame bundle. Players usually pair it with the Firestarter Back Bling found in the bundle.

These are the five best Fortnite Chapter 2 skins that players can use in-game to showcase their amazing skin collection. The latest season of Chapter 5 Season 3 is out now and players love the host of new items and features introduced to players.

