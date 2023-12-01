10 best Fortnite emotes that players missed out on

The collection of emotes and dances on Fortnite is vast and varied. With such a long history of cosmetics, the sheer abundance of emotes can sometimes lead players to overlook hidden gems that deserve a moment in the spotlight. As the game gears up for its biggest launch yet with Chapter 5, it's only fitting to embark on a journey and rediscover emotes that might have slipped under players' radar,

The emotes included in this article, ranging from cheeky taunts to infectious dance moves, contribute to the rich tapestry of player expression by providing players with a vast array of ways to express themselves on Fortnite's virtual battleground.

Best Fortnite emotes that players wish they could get their hands on

1) Scenario

Kicking off this list is the Scenario emote, a Rare emote from the IKONIK set released in collaboration with Samsung. Players could acquire this emote by purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10e and redeeming the code that came with it through the in-game shop. However, the offer was only available from March 8, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

The method of acquiring the emote, mixed with the limited timeframe to redeem the code, caused many players to miss their chance to get it, thus making it one of the rarest emotes in the game.

2) Pump It Up

Pump It Up emote (Image via Epic Games)

First released in the Item Shop in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 during Fortnitemares, Pump It Up is a Rare emote based on a video of KXVO news anchor Matt Geiler, who danced on camera in 2006 to fill some dead airtime during a news broadcast. Many years later, the dance went viral, leading to the inception of this emote.

However, since it was last seen in the Item Shop almost a year ago and didn't return for Halloween in 2023, players are longing to acquire this emote, which has an intriguing backstory to it.

3) Groove Jam

The first Battle Pass emote in the list, the Groove Jam emote, was added to the game all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 4, where players could unlock it by reaching Tier 95 in the Season 4 Battle Pass. This emote also has an interesting backstory, as it's based on a dance the titular character does in the cult classic film Napoleon Dynamite.

Since it was a Battle Pass exclusive, the Groove Jam emote eludes players, especially new ones who never got a chance to try and complete the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass.

4) Orange Justice

One of the most iconic emotes in Fortnite's storied collection of cosmetics, the Orange Justice, was a community-made emote that gained popularity during the Boogie Down contest held by Epic Games in 2018. Although the emote placed 23rd in the contest, there was a huge Reddit movement demanding it to be added to the game.

Epic Games listened to the community and added the Orange Justice emote to the game as part of the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass, where the emote was unlockable at Tier 26. Being another Battle Pass exclusive, this emote can no longer be acquired.

5) Take the L

Take the L emote (Image via Fortnite)

Take the L is a Rare emote introduced in the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass, where the emote could be unlocked at Tier 31. It is a classic choice for players who enjoy a cheeky taunt and has become a part of Fortnite culture since its addition.

The emote has been so popular that Epic Games even added a Christmas variation of it called Take the Elf, released in Chapter 1 Season 7. However, as the original emote was exclusive to the Season 3 Battle Pass, it can no longer be acquired.

6) Rushin Around

Rushin Around (Image via Epic Games)

Rushin Around is an Icon Series emote added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 6, where it was available for purchase for 500 V-Bucks. The emote is one of the few that feature lyrics to go along with the dance.

While the emote is not exclusive to any Battle Pass or promotional offer, it was last seen in the item shop over a year ago, in February 2022. Players are longing for the Rushin Around emote to return to the Item Shop so they can get their hands on it.

7) Out West

Out West emote (Image via Epic Games)

Inspired by the hit song "OUT WEST" By Travis Scott featuring Young Thug, the Out West emote is another Icon Series emote added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. The emote could be purchased through the in-game Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.

The Out West emote has seen many appearances in the Item Shop since its release. However, it hasn't been in the Item Shop for almost 2 years, with its last appearance in February 2022. This has left players wondering when or if they will get the chance to get this emote.

8) Fresh

Fresh emote (Image via Fortnite)

Fresh is an Epic emote that was added all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 2, where it was purchasable for 800 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. Fresh is based on the "Carlton Dance" from the hit TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", performed by Alfonso Ribeiro.

The emote is the rarest Item Shop cosmetic, as it was last seen almost 5 years ago in November 2018. This is potentially due to a lawsuit filed by the actor against Epic Games regarding the creative control of the emote, making it unlikely to return.

9) Best Mates

Best Mates emote (Image via Sketchfab)

One of the many traversal emotes in the game, Best Mates is a Rare emote that was unlockable at Tier 63 of the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass. This emote invites players to share a friendly moment on the battlefield.

Since it is a Battle Pass cosmetic exclusive to the Season 3 Battle Pass, the Best Mates emote is not acquirable anymore, leaving players wishing for a chance to get this goofy yet endearing emote.

10) The Robot

The Robot emote (Image via Epic Games)

The Robot, a nod to classic robotic dance moves, was released in Chapter 1 Season 3, where it was a reward for reaching Tier 95 of the Battle Pass. While The Robot may not be as flashy as the newer emotes, its simplicity makes it a standout choice for players who appreciate the classic elements of the game.

Yet another Battle Pass exclusive emote, the Robot is not acquirable now, leaving it as a legacy to the earlier seasons of Fortnite.

