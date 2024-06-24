5 best Fortnite Synced Emotes that you can use in-game

Fortnite Synced emotes enable two or more players to do a coordinated action or dance together. These emotes enhance the interactive experience of players in the lobby by letting them celebrate in a unified way. To use a synced emote, one player starts it and nearby players can join by selecting the same emote in the Emote Wheel which synchronizes automatically.

There are currently 43 synced emotes, all of which are fun in their own way. Here are the five best Fortnite synced emotes you can use in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Last Forever and four other best Fortnite Synced emotes

1) Last Forever

Fortnite Synced Emotes - Last Forever (Image via Epic Games)

Last Forever is an Icon Series emote released during Chapter 2 Season 4 on September 19, 2020. It can be purchased for 500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. Up to two players can sync this emote together.

Trending

This emote features the song Last Forever by Ayo & Teo. The catchy beats and crisp dance moves make it a must-have synced emote in the game. In this emote, both players start with the same dance moves for the first few seconds, and then the second player simply vibes to the music while the first continues with the same moves.

2) Master of Puppets

Fortnite Synced Emotes - Master of Puppets (Image via Epic Games)

The Master of Puppets was released during Chapter 4 Season 1 on December 14, 2022. It can be purchased for 500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. Up to four players can sync and perform this emote together.

Featuring the iconic song Master of Puppets by Metallica, this synced emote is one of the most versatile ones in Fortnite. It starts randomly with one player playing the lead guitar, bass, drums, or rhythm guitar, and then three other players can join and complete the band. The best part of this emote is that any player can sync in, regardless of whether they own this emote.

3) Lil' Supercar

Fortnite Synced Emotes - Lil' Supercar (Image via Epic Games)

The Lil' Supercar is one of Fortnite's most recent synced emotes, released on April 2, 2024. It is both a Synced and a Traversal emote that can be performed with up to four players. It can be purchased for 500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

This emote features the song Vroom Vroom by Logic and C Dot Castro. It begins with a player riding a mini version of Rocket League's Cyclone car in orange and vibing to the music. When other players join in, they are assigned different color Cyclone cars. This is one of Fortnite's most unique Synced emotes, as it supports up to four players, is traversal, and features an Icon Series song too.

4) Jug Band

Fortnite Synced Emotes - Jug Band (Image via Epic Games)

The Jug Band is a funny synced emote released during Chapter 3 Season 2 on September 17, 2022. It can be purchased for 500 V-bucks from the Item Shop. This emote can form a band of four players.

When activated, one player starts by playing a jug, and up to three other players can join in, each picking up a unique instrument: fiddle, banjo, and guitar, creating a funny musical performance. It is a must-have synced emote for music-loving Fortnite fans.

5) Chugga-Chugga

Fortnite Synced Emotes - Chugga-Chugga (Image via Epic Games)

The Chugga-Chugga is a Traversal Synced emote released during Chapter 2 Season 6, on May 31, 2021. It is part of the InkVille Set and costs 600 V-bucks.

This playful emote features a player starting with a train engine, and driving it while making chugging sounds. Up to three more players can join in, each taking a seat in their connected train cars, creating a fun sequence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback