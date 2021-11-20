"Bully at his dad's deathbed": Fortnite pro slammed after leaked Discord DMs create havoc

Unfortunately, there is more drama in the professional scene of Fortnite as it was revealed that a pro player had shown no sympathy for his teammate's personal life.

A leaked Discord message revealed the player by the name of Tabnae advising his team he would not be able to practice due to the unfortunate circumstances of losing a loved one.

His teammate, Bully, responded by leaving the group and showing no sympathy about Tabnae's father's health. The messages being released have sent the Fortnite community into disbelief once again.

Bully's response to his teammate's father's health crisis draws heavy criticism from the Fortnite community

First of all, condolences to Tabnae regarding his father. That is not something easy to go through, especially when someone has people counting on them. Even if it is just to practice Fortnite.

With the leak of these Discord DMs, the internet was not kind to Bully after seeing his lack of sympathy. They feel that some things in life are more important than a Fortnite scrim.

Of course, this brought on an onslaught of reactions from the Fortnite community that did not paint Bully in the best light. Some were jokes and others were direct attacks at his actions of the past.

One Twitter user called out Bully as being the "weirdest Fortnite kid" because he once screamed at his mom over having to get off the game. That was the first of many comments simply calling him "weird."

Bully responded with a Twitlonger that discussed the entire situation from his perspective. He states he wasn't aware of the situation with Tabnae's father before he got upset.

He also states that the two of them have spoken and gotten things off their chest. The end result is that they are still playing the Fortnite tournament together after he apologized.

The entire Twitlonger can be read from the tweet above to see all of what Bully had to say regarding the situation. It certainly seems like Bully feels bad about the incident and wants to change his outlook on these things in the future.

At the end of the day, Fortnite is just a video game. Family, friends, and life matter much more. Hopefully, the community can use this as a learning experience to treat each other better.

