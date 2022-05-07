C4s in Fortnite are so over-powered, it's almost cheating

Remote Explosives a.k.a. C4s are back in Fortnite with Chapter 3 Season 2. It is no surprise that players are laboriously using these explosives to set up traps, destroy vehicles, and eventually win games.

Although C-4 explosives are hardly the most broken item in the game's history (thanks to Infinity Blades), they can be easily exploited once Loopers master aspects like timing and placement.

Here's why using C4s in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 feels like cheating at times.

How to make the most out of Remote Explosives in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

First and foremost, it is important to understand how Remote Explosives work. As the name suggests, they stick to a surface or vehicle when thrown and players have the ability to trigger it anytime they want.

C4s deal 60 damage to players and 800 damage to structures. As a result, they are mostly used in game modes with building enabled.

Loopers are recommended to use Remote Explosives during sweaty build fights when their opponents box themselves. They simply need to plant three bombs around the box and detonate them together. Not only will opponents lose a ton of HP, but they'll be defenseless because C4s can break builds within seconds.

Another strategy is to throw a gas can before planting the explosives. Even if the C4s do not affect the opponent, there's a possibility that the gas can will blow up and deal damage.

Readers must note that the primary use of Remote Explosives isn't to directly eliminate a player. Instead, they simply help in destroying vehicles and dealing additional damage at the start of the fight and ending it with weapons.

Loopers can make the perfect traps in Fortnite with Remote Explosives

Another way to efficiently use Remote Explosives are traps. Players can plant them on cars, tanks, and Choppas and blast the vehicle as soon as someone enters.

Tanks, Armored Battle Bus, and Choppas might be some of the most intimidating vehicles ever, but Remote Explosives are the perfect way to shred their HP without wasting ammo. With just four C4s, Loopers can destroy an entire tank and a helicopter. To fully annihilate the Armored Battle Bus, they will require six bombs.

It is evident that C4s in Fortnite are the perfect counter to other 'OP' (over-powered) features in Chapter 3 Season 2. They are a nightmare for builders because their skyscrapers cannot tolerate the 800 damage with each explosion.

The dominance of C4s is certainly not new. Back in the day, content creators and pros went on a rampage when the explosives were first added to the battle royale title.

