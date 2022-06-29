Calamity Fortnite cosplay is so good that it needs to be seen to be believed

Epic Games has added several amazing Fortnite skins since the inception of the Battle Royale game. While some of these skins are perfect for looking cool while getting Victory Royales in the game, there are many that look much better in real life as cosplay costumes. An example of this is Calamity, whose cosplay recently went viral on Reddit — the post was made 10 days ago — and it's so good that fans need to see it to believe it.

Popular cosplayer ChibiThot dressed up as the popular skin from the Battle Royale game three years ago. Her costume design was so accurate that it seemed like the skin was a legitimate real-life character out to get a Victory Royale. It is obvious that Chibi paid a lot of attention to detail while creating the costume to make it look exactly like the skin in the game.

Chibi shared an image of her cosplay three years ago, and as soon as the image was reposted on Reddit by a user, it instantly went viral in the community. Her version of the skin is still as popular as it was back then.

Popular cosplayer ChibiThot brings Fortnite Calamity skin to life

Calamity is an OG skin from Chapter 1 Season 6, which was a Wild West-themed season. She was the Tier 1 skin in the Battle Pass and was a Legendary outfit. The first stage of the skin featured a white tank top, denim shorts, and a fedora. However, players had the option to unlock more upgrades for the skin up to stage 5.

The final stage of the Fortnite Calamity outfit saw a majestic black robe with an all-leather outfit. This was the exact outfit that ChibiThot recreated through her Fortnite cosplay.

From her pinstriped fedora to the detailing on her overcoat, everything is picture perfect. In fact, Chibi even added a Golden Scar to her outfit to make the cosplay more accurate.

While many fans have attempted to perfectly depict skins from the game through cosplay, the Calamity one by Chibi is certainly among the best ones out there. Not only did she get the outfit right, but she also seemed like a bold Looper right out of the game.

Fortnite community reacts to ChibiThot's Calamity cosplay

Calamity was one of the most popular skins back in the day, and ChibiThot's cosplay resurfacing has made several players nostalgic. The accurate cosplay would make anyone want to dive right into the game and use the Calamity skin in their next few games.

Some people thought that Chibi's cosplay was even better than the original skin. Clearly, in addition to the accurate skin design, she also puts a lot of personality into the character as well.

Even after three years, the community still loves Chibi's version of Calamity. Players would love to see her bring back one of the most recent characters to life in yet another cosplay; it could be another Battle Pass skin or one of the new Crew outfits. Whichever outfit she might decide to try on next, fans will likely appreciate it since they enjoy seeing characters from the Battle Royale depicted in real life.

