Can you charge a Baller in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

WIth Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Ballers have made a return. However, the developers have changed one key aspect of the vehicular transportation. Unlike its previous version, the Baller cannot be refueled and players will have to ditch them once they lose power.

Vehicles are an important part of Fortnite and it was only in 2020 that players could drive cars. Before that, there were a few options to traverse the map, but the introduction of driveable cars made the game all the more interesting.

Players could drive across the map, inflict damage on other players, and even stay protected from rampant ammunition attacks to some extent. The vehicles evolved along with the game and became better. But before cars, players traversed the map using Ballers. While the 'vehicle' was vaulted, it's back now.

How to operate a Baller in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Unlike the previous version of the Baller, the newer one uses a battery to operate. It doesn't run on fuel, so players can't refuel it. The question, however, remains. What happens when the Baller runs out of charge and how can the player recharge it ?

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players cannot recharge a Baller. Epic, in a post dated June 5, 2022 has revealed that they cannot be recharged. If the battery gets exhausted, the player will simply have to acquire a new baller.

However, using it on Screwballer doesn't really consume the battery, which is a positive. Players can cruise about on the roller coaster without worrying about running out of charge.

Screenshot of the post from Epic (Image via Epic Games)

It is speculated that the developers did this on purpose, and the reason cited for this was to 'balance the game.' Using a Baller provides an added advantage to the player, which can render the game lopsided for others.

Once the battery is exhausted, the player operating the Baller will have no option but to abandon the vehicle. This makes sense, but as the Fortnite timeline proceeds, fans might get some sort of arrangement to recharge the Baller. For now, the vehicle cannot be recharged.

Baller transportation in Fortnite explained

Vehicles present in the game are updated from time-to-time. One of them was the fan-favourite Baller. Introduced in Chapter 1, IT was a kind of vehicle that garnered a massive fan following in no time.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitiveFN Fortnite Baller is back in the new Season!🥳 Fortnite Baller is back in the new Season!🥳 https://t.co/AY4hSyRdby

The baller is a one seated vehicle that resembles a hamster ball to an extent. Players can get inside IT and roll about while remaining intact and seated upright. Its outer shell protects the player inside it, and it can withstand a serious amount of ammunition and fall damage.

It comes equipped with a grappler, which helps it traverse different terrain rather quickly. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, a new POI called the Screwballer has been introduced. It is basically a roller coaster that is compatible with the baller. Players can easily get onto the rails of the roller coaster and get propelled. It sure is a fun way to travel.

Right now, the baller can only be found at a few spawn points, located near and in the Rave cave on the island. Since it's only the beginning of the new season, it can only be found in a specific area. As the game progresses, players can expect a few more spawn points to come up across the map.

