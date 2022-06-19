Can you get more than 3 refund tickets in Fortnite?

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale title, but players can still spend money on it. Given that the game sees numerous collaborations each season, there are a lot of cosmetics that go on sale and need to be purchased with V-Bucks.

Although the items in Fortnite are usually appealing to the eye, sometimes players purchase skins and cosmetics hastily, and regret the purchase later. Epic Games offers refund tickets in Fortnite to ease the woes of such customers. However, these come in limited numbers.

For now, players can only possess three refund tickets in their account. This article explores the possibilities of getting a fourth refund ticket in the game.

Fortnite players get a refund ticket every 365 days

Following everything that is mentioned on the Epic Games website, players cannot have more than three refund tickets at any given point of time. Fortnite is a free-to-play game, so the only way developers can make a profit is via the sale of skins and other cosmetics.

Players would keep recycling skins if Epic Games kept issuing refund tickets every now and then, which would have them lose a chunk of profits. Initially, players would get three refund tickets, meaning they could only return three items in a lifetime.

However, this was changed after Fortnite's 18.2 update, and players will receive one refund ticket every 365 days after the last ticket refresh. However, their total count will never exceed tickets at any given point of time. So, anyone who's looking for a fourth refund ticket for whatever reason will be disappointed.

How to claim a refund for skins and cosmetics

Players can claim refunds for a select few items in the game. Here's a list of all them:

Outfits

Back Bling

Harvesting Tools

Gliders

Contrails

Loading Screens

Emotes

Here's a list of items that players cannot claim refunds for:

V-Bucks

Battle Pass

Battle Pass Tiers

Starter Pack

Loot Llamas (Save the World)

Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)

Gifts

Fortnite Crew Subscriptions

Level Up Quest Packs

To claim a refund, players can initiate the process from within the game itself. They will first have to make their way to the "Settings" tab within the game, and then head to the "Return Requests" option in the menu that opens. There, players will have to click on the "Submit A Request" button and then follow the instructions that they see on the screen.

There are some situations where players can opt for a tokenless refund, but that option is only available on a limited number of items. Claiming a refund through a tokenless refund won't consume any of the tickets that the account has.

The process of claiming a tokenless refund is the same as its ticketed counterpart. Players also need to remember that they need to file for a refund within 30 days of purchasing the item(s) in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far