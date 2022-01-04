Can you get banned for Bot Lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite players who are busy grinding through the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass often find it difficult to progress to level 100, as the amount of XP required is preposterous. Players need to complete all the daily quests and challenges that are added every week. This will help them farm enough XP for 500 Battle Stars and unlock the entire Battle Pass.

Completing quests in sweaty lobbies is a tough task, and players often get killed by sneaky enemies in the area. This leaves the quest incomplete, and a lot of time is wasted. To overcome this issue, many players deliberately get into bot lobbies to complete all the challenges.

Fortnite players find it easier to win matches and complete all the challenges in bot lobbies. However, many wonder whether this process can get them banned from the game. This article will try to answer that question.

Does Epic Games ban players for deliberately getting into bot lobbies in Fortnite?

While the process is legal, it is quite unethical to play in lower ranked lobbies deliberately. It is the same as using XP glitches to progress on the Battle Pass quickly, with no real grinding. Epic Games has banned a lot of players for abusing XP glitches in Creative mode, or otherwise, in an effort to quickly reach level 100.

Epic Games is yet to act on the bot lobby situation, and to date, there have been no reports of players getting banned for joining bot lobbies. This is not to say that Epic Games will take no action in the future if players abuse the feature. While this is only an assumption, Fortnite players should try to stay clear of activities that can raise suspicions from the devs.

In Bot lobbies, players only have to eliminate bots that spawn anywhere on the island and are extremely easy to counter. Thus, they usually cannot raise their skill levels and organically become better in the Battle Royale.

