Can you get banned for custom crosshairs in Fortnite? 

Crosshairs are a vital part of any shooter game, and Fortnite is no exception. Even though the meta has heavily shifted towards building and editing lately, players still require good aim to eliminate the opponents.

Custom crosshairs are widely used in other FPS games such as CS: GO and Valorant. In contrast, Fortnite doesn't allow players to make their crosshairs, primarily owing to the bloom mechanics. This often leads to them using third-party software for custom crosshairs.

The article below tells if players can be banned from Fortnite for using custom crosshairs.

Custom crosshairs from third-party software are bannable in Fortnite

Fortnite has never mentioned custom crosshairs in the official rules for FNCS or even in the official rules clarification posts. However, the authorities have explicitly said that using any cheating device program or similar cheating method to gain a competitive advantage is bannable.

afus @afusdev @ScottFi76775027 @HeckinBrandon @FortniteGame they alr do that, i tried using a custom crosshair program not knowing its against tos and i got kicked out of my game with a warning telling me that i couldnt use that exact program @ScottFi76775027 @HeckinBrandon @FortniteGame they alr do that, i tried using a custom crosshair program not knowing its against tos and i got kicked out of my game with a warning telling me that i couldnt use that exact program

Third-party software can provide a wide range of unique and broken crosshairs to players, and it won't be a surprise if they get banned for using them. Fortnite's anti-cheats can easily detect such software, and loopers should try them at their own risk.

Having said that, there are some ways for players to get custom crosshairs in Fortnite that won't get them banned.

How to get a custom crosshair in Fortnite?

As of now, the only legal way to get a custom crosshair in Fortnite is through a monitor. Several monitors come with in-built custom crosshairs. They let players decide the colour, thickness, and opacity of their crosshairs.

Apparently, the custom crosshairs that players activate from their monitors aren't detectable by anti-cheats, and hence, aren't bannable. Players can be stopped from using monitor crosshairs only if Fortnite bans a certain monitor model, which is very unlikely.

However, this feature is only available on a selected number of monitors. Loopers who still wish to have custom crosshairs can opt for conventional methods such as using markers/ correction pens to mark a little dot on the middle of their screens.

It is worth noting that using markers/pens on a monitor is strictly against the rules in LAN competitive events. Players should use such methods only for their casual online gameplay.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway, and in a few days, Chapter 3 will arrive with a ton of new content, including a map, gameplay mechanics, and skins.

