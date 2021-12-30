Can you open the last Fortnite WinterFest present in Chapter 3 Season 1?

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is nearing an end. Most players have opened all the gifts that can be found in Sgt. Winter's Cabin. The ones who haven't can open them all up since the days have already passed. However, players are noticing that there's still one gift available for them to open, according to the cabin.

The cabin tells players to open one gift even though there doesn't appear to be one available in there. Sgt. Winter offers no help either. Is it a secret gift? Is it a future gift? Is it a bug? Here's what Fortnite had to say about it.

Why Fortnite says there's one more gift to open in WinterFest

Yesterday, Fortnite experienced massive, widespread server outages. The majority of players were completely unable to log in and play anything on Fortnite yesterday. Fortnite was working on the issue and it has been resolved for now.

However, another issue cropped up in its wake. The extra gift that is appearing (or not appearing) for Fortnite players is a result of the server outages. FortniteStatus noted the issue in the same thread as the initial outage announcement, so they're more than likely related.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁 Already opened all your presents but still see one extra present left to open? Sit tight, we're working on that. 🎁

No matter how much Fortnite players try and how hard they look in the cabin, there are no more gifts. Sgt. Winter's Cabin only has 14 gifts, not 15 like the bug would have players believe.

There are only 14 gifts available, not 15 like many players are seeing on screen (Image via Epic Games)

On the other hand, there may be a gift coming. FortniteStatus has announced that a gift is likely on the way as a result of the server outages that players experienced.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️



We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. https://t.co/ruLmG4xHgk

This is not the gift that the bug says is in the cabin, but it is a coincidence. There is no other gift in the cabin, so Fortnite players can simply ignore it until it goes away. The gift for the server outages will likely be given in the coming weeks, but not any time soon.

