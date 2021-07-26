Can players still get the iKONIK skin in Fortnite Season 7?

The mention of the iKONIK Fortnite skin takes players on a trip down memory lane, as it used to be one of the coolest skins in the game.

First added to Fortnite back in Chapter 1 - Season 8, the iKONIK skin was a part of the IKONIK set. The only way players could obtain this was by purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10 or S10e. Of course, this skin was a part of the promotional campaign for the aforementioned phones.

However, the Italian Samsung Galaxy page subsequently announced that the skin would no longer be available from September 27, 2019:

From September 27, 2019 the "iKONIK" skin will no longer be available and will be replaced by the new "GLOW" skin. To download it go to Galaxy Store. The new "GLOW" skin will be available for the following devices: Galaxy Note 10, Note9, Note8, S10e, S10, S10 +, S10 5G, S9, S9 +, A9, A70, A80, A90, Tab S4, Tab S6. Once downloaded, you can enjoy your iKONIK skin whenever you want.

But can players still use this skin in Fortnite?

During Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 8, this is how players could redeem it on the Samsung Galaxy devices specified earlier:

Download Fortnite on the Galaxy Beyond from Galaxy Apps and tap on the Fortnite Banner. Tap INSTALL AND OPEN in the Quick Installation pop-up. Once logged in, go to Store to grab the iKONIK Skin.

Sadly, there is no way for players to redeem this popular Fortnite skin as of now. It has not returned to Fortnite since September 27, 2019. However, the iKONIK Fortnite outfit was replaced by the GLOW outfit soon after.

The Fortnite GLOW outfit is available for players on the following Samsung Galaxy Devices: Galaxy Note 10, Note9, Note8, S10e, S10, S10 +, S10 5G, S9, S9+, A9, A70, A80, A90, Tab S4 and Tab S6.

The GLOW Skin is currently available in Fortnite as a Legendary Outfit from the Overseer set.

Also read: Top 5 changes players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Edited by Sabine Algur