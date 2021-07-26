Can players still use Stretched Resolution in Fortnite Season 7?

Fortnite Season 7 has implemented several new aspects to the game. The developers have kept the title free from glitches by rolling out regular updates and hotfixes. Epic has recently released the v17.20 update that has rolled out a bunch of new items to the island.

The Alien-themed season has been quite popular among players. Regular updates have added several new elements to the game, and loopers have already claimed that Fortnite Season 7 is probably the best one in the game's history.

Several gamers have asked whether it is possible to use Stretched Resolution in Fortnite Season 7 or not. This article aims to reveal the answer regarding the same.

Implementing Stretched Resolution in Fortnite Season 7

Players can change their display settings to set their in-game settings to Stretched Resolution. The settings will differ for various kinds of graphical entities such as Nvidia and AMD.

Gamers need to follow distinct procedures to set up the Stretched Resolution on their devices. There are several videos and articles readily available on the internet that can guide players on how to change the in-game settings and make it Stretched Resolution.

The benefits of Stretched Resolution are not known to many players. Loopers should know the benefits of using the Stretched Resolution before implementing them into the game.

Upcoming weapon "grab-itron" gameplay pic.twitter.com/XEVObb1MNe — Makks - Fortnite Leaks (@MakksFN) July 20, 2021

Stretched Resolution not only makes the game look better but also provides a considerable FPS boost. Gamers who use Stretched Resolution can experience an FPS boost of up to 15%.

Another benefit that several gamers have reported is that the Stretched Resolution in Fortnite makes opponents appear bigger and wider. Players have reportedly confessed that the bigger appearance helps in eliminating enemies easily.

Some of the best Stretched Resolutions that players can use in the game are:

1820x1080

1750x1080

1600x1080

1440x1080

The Alien-themed Fortnite Season 7 has a lot of new aspects to be explored. The developers have been working diligently to make the game better and enhance the user experience.

The newly added items, as well as the Item Shop updates, have received immense praise from gamers. Loopers are advised to change the graphical settings of Fortnite Season 7 and explore the island with the Stretched Resolution settings to get a new taste of the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu