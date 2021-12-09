Can you save Spiderman Mythic web-shooters in a tent in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has introduced several new features, including tents. They act as an additional inventory where players can store their extra loot and carry it.

Interestingly, the items stored in the tents can be used in the next game. Hence, loopers worldwide have been diligently using the feature and are now curious if they'll be able to store the upcoming Spider-Man Mythic web-shooters with it.

Mythic items can be stored in tents in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

It is worth noting that Fortnite accidentally released Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters in arena mode. Random NPCs such as Guaco were selling the item for 400 Gold.

However, getting 400 Gold in arena mode is close to impossible and only a few players were able to test the web-shooters.

Prominent YouTuber GKI was one such player who tested the Mythic web-shooters early. However, the stash service that allows loopers to store items in a tent is disabled in Arena mode by default.

In contrast, Mythic items can be stored in tents in public matches. The Mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle that can be obtained by defeating The Foundation boss has been saved by several players. It is safe to assume that Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters won't be an exception.

Therefore, players will store Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters in tents following their official release.

What to expect from the Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters have been heavily appreciated based on the gameplay that GKI revealed.

The swinging mechanics in Fortnite seem relatively smooth and loopers haven't discovered any bugs or glitches so far. Players even claimed that swinging in Fortnite Chapter 3 was better than swinging in the original Marvel Avengers game.

Yassin @YassinLNey Wtf the web swinging in fortnite is insanely good??? Wtf the web swinging in fortnite is insanely good??? https://t.co/GHMu9V2bkc

It is safe to assume that Spider-Man's Mythic web-shooters will be a massive hit among players when they are added to public matches on December 11, at 10:00 am ET.

The Mythic MK Seven Assault Rifle dominates the meta because of its scope, stability, accuracy, and damage. The upcoming updates in Fortnite Chapter 3 will bring in a ton of new content, including Monsters, Aircraft, Tilted Towers, and more.

