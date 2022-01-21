Can you spectate in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

A lot of changes have been implemented in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The developers have worked diligently to make the game better and free from recurring issues that greatly influenced the gameplay.

Not all changes made to the game are evident through the naked eye. Gamers are still exploring and finding out the areas that Epic has worked on before releasing Chapter 3 Season 1.

Even though there is a lot of information regarding the new content and updates, there is almost no news regarding the spectating feature in Fortnite.

This article will discuss this issue and reveal whether gamers can spectate in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

The good news is: Gamers can surely spectate in the latest season of the game. However, they can only spectate if they were in the game and have been eliminated.

Fortnite: Gamers can spectate when they are in the game

Spectating friends and acquaintances playing Fortnite is a great way to pass the time. It also helps the gamer get an insight into their style of play. Spectating certain tricky situations in the game also helps the gamer device a strategy in how to overcome the same kind of scenario.

Since a lot of changes have been rolled out to the game, it is important to know if one can spectate in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Previously, gamers who were in the lobby could also step into spectator mode and view the gameplay of the people in their friendlist. This feature has been disabled in Chapter 3 Season 1. Gamers cannot access the spectator mode if they are placed in the lobby outside the game.

How is the spectator mode beneficial?

Epic has introduced several measures to prevent gamers from using unfair means in the game. However, it is not possible for the developers to keep a close watch on every single player. The community has to be responsible and do their part in reporting gamers with malicious intent.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gamers can use spectator mode to view the gameplay of opponents and see if they are using any kind of cheats in the system. If they have conclusive evidence, then the gamer can be reported instantly.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider