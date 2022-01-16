Can you still get the Bhangra Boogie emote for free in Fortnite? (January 2022)

Bhangra Boogie is one of the most popular dance emotes in Fortnite. Players can avail of it through their OnePlus mobile phones or the Item Shop.

During its release, Bhangra Boogie gained a lot of attention as it replicated the steps of a popular Punjabi dance form. Players from India were elated to finally see a dance emote in the game that they could relate to.

Here's everything you need to know about the current status of Bhangra Boogie and how to get it.

How to get the Bhangra Boogie emote in Fortnite in 2022

The Bhangra Boogie emote can only be availed for free through a OnePlus phone. Owners need to find the IMEI and PCBA numbers of their phone and get them verified on the official site.

The following OnePlus models are eligible for the offer:

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T McLaren

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren

OnePLus 8 5G

OnePlus 8 5G UW

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Unfortunately, older models, such as OnePlus One or OnePlus 2, do not qualify for this offer.

If players have any of the aforementioned OnePlus devices, they can simply visit the OnePlus website, verify their details, and get a redeem code via e-mail.

The final step is to visit Fortnite's official redemption site to get the free emote.

Other ways to get the Bhangra Boogie emote in Fortnite

Bhangra Boogie was originally released in Chapter 2 Season 3, and players assumed it would be exclusive to OnePlus mobile phone owners. However, Epic Games later released it in the Item Shop, and it was evidently a massive hit.

Bhangra Boogie is available for 500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop and was most recently seen on January 7, 2022. Hence, the emote has lost its exclusive status and is not as rare as it once was.

Regardless of its rarity, Boogie Bhangra is a great dance emote that only costs 500 V-Bucks. It is safe to assume that many players will buy it in Chapter 3 as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway, and with the end of WinterFest 2021, the snow has started to melt. However, players should not be disappointed, as the return of Tilted Towers is not far away.

Edited by Saman