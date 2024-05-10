"Chapter 4 looked WAY better than Chapter 5": Fortnite community misses old esthetics

Many aspects of Fortnite have changed and evolved since its launch, with Epic Games constantly trying to improve this title and keep the gameplay fresh. One aspect that has evolved but can fly under the radar is the game's visuals, which the developer has been enhancing ever since Chapter 1.

Now, in Chapter 5 Season 2, the game looks almost completely different from how it did in Chapter 1. The colors are more muted, and the Epic went for a more gritty and grounded approach with the lighting. With these changes, the title has managed to carve its own identity. However, for many players, it has failed to live up to the visual style seen in Chapter 4.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post made by u/Chuomge, where the player expressed their preferences for Chapter 4's graphics. The post became a hub for members of the Fortnite community to express their own opinions about this game's visuals. Reddit user u/supercommandomain stated:

"Chapter 4 looked WAY better than Chapter 5. Don't get me wrong, I do like the look of chapter 5, but the way chapter 4 looked was absolute perfection in my eyes."

Another user, u/PhilledZone, pointed out that Chapter 4 had the best combination of lighting and topographical design. To this, Reddit user u/Confused_Barbie expressed their disappointment about missing out on Chapter 4 graphics.

"I’m so disappointed I got my ps5 after chapter 5 released. I would have loved to enjoy the graphics more of those seasons," the fan said.

Reddit user u/AI-Sticks, on the other hand, used the post to highlight the Chapter 5 map, explaining how the current map looks a lot more serious than the Chapter 4 map and how the lack of these whimsical aspects don't exactly work in the Chapter 5 map's favor.

Further adding to u/AI-Sticks's point about the Chapter 5 map and suggesting a potential solution, Reddit user u/FederalMango commented:

"Chapter 5 map is bland and boring in general, but some nice lighting would have certainly helped."

Will Fortnite undergo any more visual changes after Chapter 5?

Since Epic Games essentially reinvents the game with the launch of every new chapter, it is highly likely that when Chapter 6 arrives, it will bring yet another graphical overhaul. For now, there are little to no hints as to what that could entail.

However, since there have been rumors that Chapter 6 will be based around Sky Islands, it is fair to assume the Epic Games might make things look more vibrant.

This is further accentuated by the launch of Unreal Engine 5.4, which has introduced performance and graphical changes to Epic Games' trademark system. If Fortnite were to move Unreal Engine 5.4, there wouldn't be a better time for a change of this caliber than the beginning of a new chapter.

