Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

Comic book variants of Meowscles, Peely and Fishstick Fortnite skins are underway

Vintage Legens concept art skins as made by THLArt (Image via YouTube) Kablammo Spray (Image via Epic Games
Vintage Legens concept art skins as made by THLArt (Image via YouTube) Kablammo Spray (Image via Epic Games
Manuel "Zeus" Escobar
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified 1 hr ago
News

As Fortnite Season 6 continues, it seems we might be getting new skin variations for Meowscle, Peely, and Fishstick.

Word of comic book variations of these three characters came out after iFireMonkey on Twitter released some interesting coding from Fortnite. The information provided by iFireMonkey suggests that some new variations of Meowscles, Peely, and Fishstick might be around the corner. The information provided is a quick snapshot of four files existing in the Fortnite game with “Comic” around Meowscles specifically.

These possible comic variants might even have some information already in-game that backups the files as well.

Fortnite Comic Variations

The comic version of Meowscles can already be found in-game as a Banner and Spray throughout this season's current Battle Pass. The Banner depicts a cute '40s style cartoon of a cat. Of course, the only cat in Fortnite is Meowscles, so this already makes sense for it to be a version of him. The spray shows a bit more, the spray named “Kablammo!” players can see a new version of Meowscles, Peely, and Fishstick.

Kablammo Spray (Image via Epic Games)
Kablammo Spray (Image via Epic Games)

In the spray, it’s clear that they are all fighting and players can even see their arms and legs coming out in different directions. Looking closely, players will note that even the faces of Peely and Fishstick are very cartoon-like and even the body parts coming out are of different renditions.

Advertisement

It’s still not known when or if these variations will ever come to the game. However, knowing how craetive Fortnite is, it’s completely possible to expect them sometime in Season 6. With Season 7 coming soon during the summer, it's also possible that these variations won't come until then. However, with the files already in the game, it's more than likely that players will see the new versions soon.

Also Read: Top 5 Fortnite skins that were overhyped but ended up disappointing fans

Published 29 Apr 2021, 00:15 IST
comments icon 1
Fortnite Skins & Characters Fortnite New Leaks Fortnite Season 6
1 comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी