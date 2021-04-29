Comic book variants of Meowscles, Peely and Fishstick Fortnite skins are underway

As Fortnite Season 6 continues, it seems we might be getting new skin variations for Meowscle, Peely, and Fishstick.

Word of comic book variations of these three characters came out after iFireMonkey on Twitter released some interesting coding from Fortnite. The information provided by iFireMonkey suggests that some new variations of Meowscles, Peely, and Fishstick might be around the corner. The information provided is a quick snapshot of four files existing in the Fortnite game with “Comic” around Meowscles specifically.

These possible comic variants might even have some information already in-game that backups the files as well.

Fortnite Comic Variations

Four files exist for a "Comic" version of Meowscles. pic.twitter.com/QT2OtGJIZL — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 27, 2021

The comic version of Meowscles can already be found in-game as a Banner and Spray throughout this season's current Battle Pass. The Banner depicts a cute '40s style cartoon of a cat. Of course, the only cat in Fortnite is Meowscles, so this already makes sense for it to be a version of him. The spray shows a bit more, the spray named “Kablammo!” players can see a new version of Meowscles, Peely, and Fishstick.

Kablammo Spray (Image via Epic Games)

In the spray, it’s clear that they are all fighting and players can even see their arms and legs coming out in different directions. Looking closely, players will note that even the faces of Peely and Fishstick are very cartoon-like and even the body parts coming out are of different renditions.

There's literally a spray in th pass with a cartoon style meowsvles on it. I don't get how people didn't work this out day one lmao. They always do this stuff. — Warbringer Pingu (@warbringerpingu) April 27, 2021

It’s still not known when or if these variations will ever come to the game. However, knowing how craetive Fortnite is, it’s completely possible to expect them sometime in Season 6. With Season 7 coming soon during the summer, it's also possible that these variations won't come until then. However, with the files already in the game, it's more than likely that players will see the new versions soon.

